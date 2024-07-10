VIT Offers Online MSc DS and MCA Degree Programmes Equipping Participants for Data-Driven Success

BusinessWire India

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 10: The professional landscape is undergoing a digital transformation, demanding a workforce equipped with cutting-edge skills in computer applications and data science. Organisations across sectors are actively seeking individuals with advanced technological competencies to drive innovation, optimise operations, and unlock new opportunities for growth. Upskilling through specialised technological degrees has become essential for enhancing employability and staying competitive in the job market. In response to this burgeoning need, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)--one of India's top universities and ranked 8th among the 2023 NIRF University Rankings--offers two online degree programmes, Master of Science in Data Science (MSc DS) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA). These degree programmes are UGC Entitled and will include online classes by the esteemed VIT faculty, along with pre-recorded sessions.

VIT offers these online degree programmes to empower learners with the latest knowledge and skills without interrupting their ongoing careers. By offering flexible, accessible education, VIT ensures that professionals can upskill on their own terms, maximising their potential and seizing new career opportunities. The comprehensive curriculum includes a choice of electives to enable participants to learn about trending technologies, such as AI, ML, blockchain, cybersecurity, AR/VR, Data mining techniques and big data among others. Moreover, these offerings come at a cost-effective price point, making quality education more accessible to a wider audience. These programmes by VIT combines affordability with academic excellence, ensuring that learners receive value for their investment.

According to the 'Analytics and Data Science Jobs Report 2023', the non-IT sector has seen a high increase in data science and analytics jobs, with the BFSI sector recording a third of these job openings in India. The MSc Data Science from VIT is crafted for early to mid-level professionals eager to propel their careers forward. It is also tailored for those aspiring to senior roles and seeking opportunities in analytics-based or data science-related positions, regardless of the industry background, whether it's in tech, finance, healthcare, or beyond, this programme empowers professionals with advanced data science skills essential for success. Through this programme, participants will be able to acquire sought-after skills in data analytics and machine learning, thereby increasing their market value and earning potential. Additionally, its versatility allows for career advancement across diverse industries, ensuring long-term professional growth and success.

MCA from VIT is designed to cater to emerging to senior front end and backend developers, providing them with a comprehensive platform to elevate their expertise in software development and debugging. Moreover, it offers invaluable insights into emerging technologies such as AI/ML, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and AR/VR, empowering professionals to make significant career transitions within their current organisations. Additionally, it also caters to emerging to senior database developers who seek to delve deeper into computer science principles and programming languages, facilitating a seamless transition into coveted computer science roles. With the McKinsey Global Institute report emphasising the potential creation of 65 million new jobs in India by 2025 through digital technologies, this programme becomes imperative for professionals seeking to position themselves at the forefront of career growth within the rapidly evolving landscape of technology.

The past learner cohort for the MCA programme boasted a diverse mix, with 23% female enrolment. Job functions were primarily concentrated in the Information Systems and Technology Domain (52%), with a notable 13% in R & D Product Development. Regarding work experience, 52% had less than 5 years, while 21% had 5-9 years of experience. Whereas the past learner cohort for the MSc DS programme comprised Analysts, Consultants, and Data Scientists, with a significant representation of engineers at junior to mid-level positions. Approximately 60% of learners had less than 5 years of work experience, while 33% fell within the 6-14 years bracket. In terms of job function, IT/Technology dominated with 43%, followed by Consulting at 10% and Engineering at 10%.

The 'Master of Science in Data Science (MSc DS) Programme' will commence on 14 August 2024, with a fee of INR 1,50,000. The 'Master of Computer Applications (MCA) Programme' will also begin on 14 August 2024 and can be enrolled at a fee of INR 1,40,000. On successful completion of the programmes, students will be awarded the degrees of completion by VIT. Participants will also receive the prestigious VIT alumni status and access to exclusive VIT alumni events and networking opportunities.

