Volkai Rights Issue: A Historic Opening Day with Strong Demand

New Delhi [India], February 20: Today marks a significant milestone for Volkai, as it opens its rights issue with an overwhelming response from investors. The rights issue, designated under the code VOLKAI-RE (750956 | INE820M20018), has attracted a massive demand of 10 lakhs shares against a supply of only 8 lakhs shares, signaling strong market confidence in the company's growth and future prospects.

Market Performance and Investor Sentiment

As of today, Volkai's stock has seen a remarkable surge, opening at Rs1.40, reflecting an increase of Rs0.40 or 40% from its previous closing. This impressive jump is indicative of the robust interest from investors and the anticipation surrounding the company's innovative solutions in the AI sector.

Driving Factors Behind the Demand

Several factors contribute to the heightened interest in Volkai's rights issue:

Innovative AI Solutions: As the first-generation AI model developed entirely in India, Volkai stands at the forefront of India

