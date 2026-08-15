Wakefit Optimises Secondary Logistics with Traqo's Integrated TMS Platform

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: Wakefit Innovations Limited, India's leading home and sleep solutions brand, has partnered with Traqo to digitise its inter-warehouse logistics operations through an integrated indent, gate pass, and trip management platform. The rollout replaces fragmented, manual movement tracking with a unified digital system covering every stage from source warehouse gate-in to destination gate-out including a direct integration with Wakefit's ERP.

"Our inter-warehouse logistics involved massive movement volumes with limited visibility and heavy manual coordination at every step. Traqo has digitised the entire lifecycle indents, gate passes, trips, and SLA tracking on one platform. The SAP integration alone has saved significant planning effort daily, and we can now proactively manage delays and transporter performance in real time."

-- Rju Samrat, Asst. Manager - Process Excellence, Wakefit Innovations Limited

What the Rollout Covers

Traqo has streamlined Wakefit's warehouse movement workflow through an integrated logistics execution framework. Key changes after implementation are:

Before Traqo Implementation

* Manual indent creation and vehicle allocation with limited centralised coordination across facilities

* Limited real-time visibility into trip status, gate movements, or in-transit exceptions

* Reactive delay management with unstructured transporter performance tracking

* ERP order data disconnected from on-ground execution, requiring constant manual intervention

After Traqo Implementation

* Automation: Orders are pushed from Wakefit end to create indents decreasing manual planning effort. 50,000+ indents processed to date.

* Digital Yard Management: 80,000+ gate pass movements handled to date across facilities.

* Real-Time Trip Tracking: 47,000+ trips monitored to date; thousands tracked monthly via SIM-based vehicle tracking no hardware needed.

* Continuous SLA Monitoring: Planned timings set at every stage to flag delays, stoppages, and cut-off breaches with alerts and ticketing.

* Transporter Performance Visibility: Continuous vendor evaluation across delivery adherence, turnaround time, and service reliability.

"Wakefit's scale made this a deeply meaningful implementation. Bringing digital transformation to a network spanning tens of thousands of orders and dispatches integrated directly with SAP demands precision at every layer. We're proud to bring that visibility to the Wakefit team."

-- Vaibhav Kumar, CTO & Co-Founder, Traqo

About the Customer Company

Wakefit Innovations Limited, is one of India's prominent home and sleep solutions brands, headquartered in Bengaluru. Founded in 2016, the company began by disrupting the traditional mattress market through a direct-to-consumer online model and has since grown into a full-stack home solutions brand including mattresses, pillows, furniture, sofas, wardrobes, and home decor and more. Wakefit's strength lies in its vertically integrated operations, owning everything from product design and manufacturing to warehousing and last-mile delivery.

Visit: https://www.wakefit.co

About Traqo

Traqo is a complete freight booking-to-billing platform and digital command center, Traqo connects shippers, transporters, manufacturers, and logistics providers on one neutral, no-code SaaS ecosystem covering full-truckload, part-truckload, and container movements. Using SIM-based tracking, APIs, and automation (no hardware needed), it delivers end-to-end visibility across road, rail, and ocean freight.

Mukesh Deogune, CEO & Co-Founder -

"We're starting with full truckload, part truckload, and EXIM logistics but the destination is the entire global logistics ecosystem. Manufacturers deserve one platform for every logistics need, not a patchwork of solutions. We're building that platform: geography-agnostic, AI-native, and flexible enough to bring every piece of the supply chain under one roof."

Visit: https://traqo.ai/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)