Where Brands Are Born and Stories Become Strategy: CMS at JAIN University Redefines Branding & Advertising Education

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 18: Every iconic brand begins with a story -- one that connects, convinces, and stays memorable long after the message is delivered. At JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) - Center for Management Studies (CMS), students learn to craft those stories through the Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours / Honours with Research) in Branding and Advertising. Designed for creative thinkers with strategic intent, the Program transforms curiosity into capability through BBA Branding and Advertising education that blends business logic with creative intelligence. Students pursuing BBA in branding and advertising here begin their journey understanding that branding shapes perception, while advertising accelerates impact -- together driving long-term business value.

Learning the Science Behind Creativity

At CMS, creativity is not left to instinct alone -- it is studied, structured, and strategically applied. The curriculum introduces students to brand theory, consumer behaviour, communication models, and campaign planning, while encouraging original thinking. "Strong brands are not built by chance; they are built by clarity, consistency, and courageous thinking," says Dr. Dinesh Nilkant, Director, CMS, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). "Our Branding and Advertising Program trains students to think deeply about customers and design communication that truly resonates." This philosophy defines BBA Branding and Advertising at CMS and gives students of BBA in branding and advertising the confidence to balance imagination with accountability.

From Classroom Concepts to Campaign Reality

What makes CMS distinct is its practical, experiential learning approach. Students engage in strategic activities, live briefs, presentations, and creative exercises that mirror real-world brand and advertising environments. They learn how branding sets direction while advertising brings that direction to life across digital, print, broadcast, and experiential platforms. Through BBA branding and advertising, learners develop the ability to formulate and implement marketing strategies, understand brand equity, and manage brand portfolios. For students choosing BBA in branding and advertising, this exposure ensures they graduate with both creative fluency and business discipline.

Building Career-Ready Communicators and Brand Strategists

The Branding and Advertising Program at CMS is designed with employability at its core. Graduates emerge with strong storytelling skills, a holistic understanding of brands, and the ability to conceptualise and execute campaigns. According to Mr. Saurabh Kumar, Chief Manager - Admissions & Marketing, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and JAIN College, students today look for Programs that offer clarity of outcomes. He notes that BBA branding and advertising at CMS attracts aspirants who want to be job-ready from day one, while BBA in branding and advertising equips them with adaptable skills for a fast-changing marketing landscape.

Careers That Shape Influence and Impact

Graduates of the Program step into dynamic roles across advertising agencies, media houses, corporates, and creative studios. Career pathways include Client Servicing Manager, Media Planner, Media Researcher, Creative Developer, Copywriter, Account Planner, Production Manager, Director of Advertising, Director of Public Relations, and Public Relations Specialist. The demand for professionals who can combine creativity with critical thinking continues to rise, making BBA branding and advertising a powerful launchpad for long-term growth. With its strong academic foundation and applied learning model, BBA in branding and advertising at CMS empowers students to not only join the industry, but to shape it.

"Great brands are built when creativity is guided by strategy, and this program shapes professionals who know how to turn ideas into influence and influence into enduring value."

Contact Information:

Website: www.jainuniversity.ac.in

Email: enquiry.ug@jainuniversity.ac.in

Phone: +91 7337614222

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)