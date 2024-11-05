Word Works AI Launches Its Flagship AI Chat and Voice Solutions for Enhanced Customer Support and Eliminating Call Wait Queues

SMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5: Word Works AI, a pioneering company in AI-driven customer experience solutions, has launched its flagship products, Gen-AI Voicebot and Gen-AI Chatbot, at the 4th Mega Demo Day organized by the Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council (CIIC) in Chennai. This new suite of solutions is set to revolutionize customer engagement across industries such as healthcare, automotive, and customer support by automating essential functions like appointment booking, scheduling, service booking, and customer inquiry management. These solutions provide seamless, personalized 24/7 support, transforming the way businesses communicate with their customers.

Thiru T M Anbarasan, Minister for MSME Department of Tamil Nadu officially launched the product in India , alongside Abdul Qadir Abdul Rahman Buhari, Chairman of CIIC, and M. Parvez Alam, Executive Director of CIIC. The event brought together startups, investors, and government officials from across India, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of AI-powered customer service.

"Our Gen-AI voicebots and Gen-AI chatbots are more than just assistants--they're problem solvers," stated Tabassum Farheen Co-Founder of Word Works AI. "With Generative AI at their core, these solutions understand context, learn from data, and craft innovative solutions to customer issues, reducing call queues and enhancing customer satisfaction."

Transforming Customer Engagement Across Industries

Word Works AI's Gen-AI Chatbot and Gen-AI Voicebot solutions are designed to address the unique challenges faced by industries such as healthcare, automotive, Ecommerce, customer support via

-Conversational AI Powered by Generative AI: These solutions deliver natural, human-like interactions, allowing customers to feel truly understood and supported. With the ability to handle high call volumes and multiple parallel lines, our Gen-AI voicebots ensure customers are never left waiting.

- Automated Appointment Booking and Scheduling: From healthcare appointments to vehicle test drives, our bots manage bookings efficiently, freeing up staff to focus on higher-value tasks.

- Service and Inquiry Management: The AI-powered chatbots offer solutions to customer queries through understanding context and adapting responses based on customer data. This revolutionary approach transforms routine customer service into a dynamic, personalized experience.

- Seamless CRM & ERP Compatibility: Designed to integrate smoothly with various CRM & ERP systems, Word Works AI's solutions leverage existing resources to streamline workflows, maintaining data consistency and operational efficiency without disrupting core processes.

"Our Gen-AI Chatbots and Gen-AI Voicebots bring unparalleled support, eliminating wait times and enabling personalized customer experiences that keep users engaged," Farheen added. "This is the next evolution in customer support, transforming how businesses interact with their customers."

CIIC's 4th Mega Demo Day - A Platform for Innovation

Held at the CIIC campus in Vandalur, the two-day annual event saw Minister Thiru T M Anbarasan, Abdul Qadir Abdul Rahman Buhari, and other dignitaries underscore the importance of supporting emerging startups. "We should continue to encourage initiatives like these, providing young entrepreneurs with the necessary resources," said Minister Anbarasan. The event also reaffirmed CIIC's commitment to fostering the growth of early-stage startups by establishing strategic partnerships.

About Word Works AI

Global Startup Word Works AI is committed to transforming customer experience through Gen-AI powered automation and natural language processing. Specializing in Gen-AI chatbot and Gen-AI voice bot solutions, Word Works AI empowers businesses to streamline routine tasks, deliver personalized customer interactions, and elevate every customer journey. Word Works AI envisions a future where customer engagement is efficient, impactful, and seamless. Serving Globally from offices in the USA, UAE & India.

To learn more about how Word Works AI can enhance your business operations or to Get a free POC, please visit www.wordworksai.com or contact us at talktoai@wordworksai.com

