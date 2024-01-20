Woxsen University showcased as Case Study of Modern Marketing in Dr Philip Kotler's Newly Launched book - Essentials of Modern Marketing

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 20: Woxsen University's triumph in breaking the clutter with modern marketing techniques takes center stage in Dr Philip Kotler's Essentials of Modern Marketing (EOMM) - India Edition which was launched today at Bengaluru. The case study, titled "Woxsen University - Breaking the clutter with Modern Marketing Techniques," emphasizes the university's strategic prowess in marketing mix and marketing planning process.

In Dr Kotler's own words, "EOMM will present an up-to-date and insightful account of the working of modern marketing in today's turbulent times." The global reach of EOMM, with local editions in over 100 countries, aims to provide readers with a localized perspective on marketing, aligning with the dynamic developments in each market.

"The India Edition of EOMM is set to feature success stories from Large, MSME, Start-Ups, and Small Businesses, showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of the Indian market," said Tuhin Mukherjee, Co-Author of the EOMM. Woxsen University's journey, encapsulated in the case study, serves as an exemplar of modern marketing strategies contributing to the country's educational landscape.

A riveting Panel Discussion on 'New Trends in Marketing' took center stage amidst today's book launch. The esteemed speakers of this session included founders, CEOs, sales and marketing directors from diverse sectors such as Education, Automotive, OEM, Food, Pet Nutrition and FMCG. In this discussion Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University emphasized that "Marketing strategy has to be resilient to change, while targeting and segmentation must evolve in line with the consumer insights."

Woxsen's case study will contribute to the bottom-of-the-pyramid approach of the Book, which incorporates practical examples to benefit students, entrepreneurs, and the corporate sector. The book effectively bridges the gap between academia and the industry with compelling and impactful instances like Woxsen University.

The case study on Woxsen University explores the challenges and triumphs faced in India's fiercely competitive higher education landscape. The university's strategic marketing mix aimed at expanding brand reach to a national level and building stakeholder trust has not only positioned Woxsen among the top 20 institutions in India but also contributed to a remarkable growth story.

"Woxsen University's success, as highlighted in the case study, exemplifies the power of compelling storytelling in modern marketing. The University stands as a paradigm of growth and brand innovation in the higher education landscape. The case study in "Essentials of Modern Marketing - India Edition" is a testament to Woxsen's strategic foresight, adaptability, and consistent brand efforts," said Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University.

About Woxsen University:

Woxsen University, established in 2014, is Telangana's 1st Private University with a vision to create extraordinary and smart entrepreneurs for the new era. The university offers cutting-edge programs across various disciplines like Business, Design, Architecture, Technology, Liberal Arts, Law & Sciences. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #101+ Masters in Business Analytics Program, #151+ Masters in Finance Program, #151 Masters in Management Program by QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024, #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2023

