WyattPrism Communications Sweeps LACP 2023 Spotlight Awards, Also Hits Gold in 2022 Vision Awards

New Delhi [India], November 29: WyattPrism Communications, India's leading agency for corporate reporting and stakeholder communications, has yet again swept the prestigious League of American Communication Professionals LLC (LACP) Awards, adding 13 new honours to its growing list of global accolades.

The wins include one Platinum and 11 Golds at the LACP 2023 Spotlight Awards, besides bagging one Gold in the 2022 Vision Awards. The awards are spread across the annual reports developed for 13 companies. These reports rank among the top 100 globally.

Manisha Srivastava, CEO of WyattPrism Communications, has termed the multiple prestigious awards received this year a matter of great pride. "Our heartfelt thanks go to each of our clients for placing their faith in us. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our dedication to delivering outstanding corporate reports and look forward to continuing these fruitful partnerships, creating more success stories together."

Preeti Sharma, the Founder Promoter of WyattPrism, said, "The 13 prestigious awards received by us have further solidified our position amongst the top echelons of the industry in India. We express our deepest gratitude to our clients for their trust and partnership, which have been instrumental in achieving these accolades."

LACP 2023 Spotlight and 2022 Vision Awards-Winning Reports From WyattPrism

* JSW Energy Limited Integrated Annual Report 2022-23

* Vedanta Limited Integrated Report and Annual Accounts 2022-23

* SRF Limited Annual Report 2022-23

* Radico Khaitan Limited Annual Report 2022-23

* SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited Annual Report FY 2022-23

* Hindustan Zinc Limited Integrated Annual Report 2022-23

* VIP Industries Limited Annual Report 2022-23

* Happiest Minds Integrated Annual Report FY 2022-23

* IndiaMART Annual Report 2022-23

* ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited Annual Report 2022-23

* Welspun Corp Limited Annual Report 2022-23

* Deepak Nitrite Limited Annual Integrated Report 2022-23

* PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited Annual Report 2022-23

Established in 2001, LACP seeks to create a forum to facilitate discussion of best-in-class communication practices. At the same time, it recognises those who demonstrate exemplary work. The 2023 Spotlight Awards drew one of the largest number of submissions ever, representing a broad range of industries and organisation sizes.

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "The LACP Spotlight Award is an endorsement of our sustained focus on excellence in ethical and transparent practices and unwavering governance standards. It reinforces our commitment to stay at the forefront of positive industry change for enabling sustainable development. It underscores the synergies that we are continually nurturing across our business spectrum, to deliver a holistic experience to our clients and other stakeholders. Kudos to our internal teams, and the team at WyattPrism, for enabling this feat, and all the best for many more such accolades in the future."

Arvind Bajpai, Company Secretary, Deepak Nitrite Limited said, "The LACP Award is a validation of our efforts to continually enhance our stakeholder alliance. Our partnership with WyattPrism is an example of the successful realisation of these efforts, as manifest in our annual report for FY 2022-23, which serves as a key tool to strengthen Deepak Nitrite's bonds with each of its stakeholder communities. I would like to extend my appreciation to the teams within the company as well as at WyattPrism for this successful collaboration."

Neetu Kashiramka, Managing Director and CFO at VIP Industries Limited said, "I have always believed that awards are more than an acknowledgement of corporate success. They are, in fact, the culmination of the hard work, dedication and perseverance of the teams responsible for enabling such success. The LACP Award is a true reflection of the relentless labour and commitment of every member of the VIP family and our partners at WyattPrism, who worked closely with us to effectively communicate our transformational journey message to all our stakeholders."

WyattPrism is India's leading Corporate Reporting and Stakeholder Communication specialist. For over 15 years, the agency has been at the forefront of creating award-winning communications for listed Indian companies from diverse sectors. Corporate reports developed at WyattPrism bring together compelling storytelling, research-led content and distinctive creativity. Its digital wing is a leader in digital stakeholder reporting, making sure that every report comes alive at the click of a mouse and at the swipe of your finger on your mobile. WyattPrism is a one-stop corporate reporting agency - perhaps the only one with such capabilities and credentials. Winning more than 180 awards (across physical and digital formats) in the past six years is a testament to the team's capabilities, passion and commitment.

