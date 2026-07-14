Xobin Unveils NURA, an AI Agent Built for Enterprise Hiring

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14: Xobin, a pioneer in AI-powered hiring technology, today unveiled NURA, an AI Agent built to transform enterprise recruitment. NURA automates the entire early hiring journey from parsing resumes and conducting AI Interviews to evaluating candidates and scheduling qualified talent with human recruiters.

Recruitment teams are under unprecedented pressure as organizations process thousands, and often millions, of applications across campus hiring, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), staffing engagements, and large-scale expansion initiatives. While AI has accelerated sourcing, the screening and interview process remains one of the largest operational bottlenecks in hiring.

NURA addresses this challenge by combining resume intelligence, AI Interviews, communication assessment, skills evaluation, workflow automation, and recruiter scheduling into a single AI Agent.

The platform can parse up to one million resumes in approximately ten minutes, identify candidates that best match a role, conduct structured AI Interviews, evaluate communication, technical knowledge, behavioral competencies, and overall job readiness, before seamlessly coordinating calendar invitations with human recruiters. NURA is already being adopted by four of the top ten Indian IT services firms and two of the top five Indian banks, reflecting early enterprise trust in agentic hiring at scale.

By eliminating repetitive manual work while maintaining structured and consistent evaluations, NURA enables talent acquisition teams to significantly reduce time-to-hire without compromising hiring quality. Recruiters can spend less time reviewing resumes and coordinating schedules and more time engaging with the most qualified candidates.

"The future of recruitment isn't AI replacing recruiters, it's AI working alongside recruiters," said Guruprakash Sivabalan, Founder and CEO of Xobin. "We spoke to recruiters and candidates, and the problem was never AI or technology. It was opacity. Interviewing into a void. Every apprehension we heard became a design constraint. We built NURA to close that void first and build trust, which is why completion rates go up."

"NURA handles the repetitive, high-volume tasks that slow hiring down, allowing recruiters to focus on judgment, relationships, and making exceptional hiring decisions," said Amrit Acharya, Co-founder and COO of Xobin. "We believe AI Agents will become the operating layer of modern recruitment. Great screening isn't about asking more questions. It's about asking the right one, every single time."

Designed for enterprises, staffing firms, Fortune 500 organizations, and high-volume hiring teams, NURA supports technical, business, customer-facing, leadership, and campus recruitment. Organizations can configure role-specific AI Interviews and evaluation frameworks while ensuring every candidate is assessed consistently using standardized criteria.

The launch of NURA represents Xobin's next step in advancing enterprise hiring through agentic AI. As organizations increasingly adopt AI-native recruitment workflows, intelligent AI Agents are expected to become the foundation for faster, more objective, and skills-first hiring.

About Xobin

Founded in 2016, Xobin is a Talent Intelligence company and one of the early pioneers of AI Interviews. The company helps organizations hire and develop talent through AI-powered assessments, AI Interviews, psychometric evaluations, coding tests, and recruitment automation.

Today, Xobin works with several Fortune 500 companies, leading global recruitment agencies, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and thousands of organizations worldwide to streamline hiring at scale. By combining AI, scientifically designed assessments, and enterprise-grade hiring workflows, Xobin enables organizations to make faster, fairer, and more data-driven talent decisions.

Media Contact

Guruprakash Sivabalan

Founder and CEO, Xobin

Email: guru@xobin.com

Website: www.xobin.com

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