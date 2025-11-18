19-Year-Old's Car Dealership Software Earns 20L in Just 6 month

When Pratyush Mishra first stepped into an automobile dealership, he didn’t expect it to define his future. But one look at the chaos inside, scattered Excel sheets, outdated tools freezing mid-task, and staff juggling multiple platforms, and something clicked.

His elder brother, Parth Mishra, a software engineer himself, saw it too. In a conversation that sparked their entrepreneurial journey, he pointed out how dealership operations were painfully fragmented, HR, sales, inventory, finance, and after-sales all running on disconnected systems never built for the people using them.

“Why not make a software where everything is available at once?” That one question became the foundation for Trackaroo, a unified, dealership-focused operating system designed for India’s real automobile market, not just OEM expectations.

Building Trackaroo for India’s Real Dealerships

Pratyush and Parth began studying how dealerships across towns functioned. What they found was consistent: software tools were slow, training took months, and employees in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities struggled with systems that weren’t designed for them.

“Clients understand our software within 20 minutes. Everything they need is just a click away,” Pratyush said.

Trackaroo stands out by simplifying dealership workflows instead of complicating them, offering lightning-fast data access, seamless multi-OEM support, user-specific access control, and bulk stock uploads that finish in seconds.

While traditional tools slow teams down with cluttered screens and manual processes, Trackaroo gives dealerships real-time visibility and a single, transparent platform that actually empowers its users.

“Existing software is built to make the car companies happy. Ours is built for the dealership,” he said.

Building simplicity took sacrifice. Pratyush attended classes by day and coded through the night, debugging crashes, reworking interfaces, and testing new frameworks until the product performed exactly as dealerships needed.

Through every roadblock and sleepless night, one person remained his anchor: “My brother was my mentor and idol.”

Growing Through Real-World Wins

Within four months of launch, Trackaroo onboarded its first three paying clients, earning about 20 lakhs annually, all through word-of-mouth, without a single marketing campaign.

“With our first big client win, we were on cloud nine. We were scared too, wondering if the sacrifices would ever pay off.” They did and each successful deployment only fueled the vision further.

“Our success motivates us to expand on a larger scale, and turn Trackaroo into a unicorn.”

Scaler School of Tech - Where Ambition Found Direction

Before joining Scaler School of Technology, Pratyush knew the problem but not the engineering behind solving it. The exclusivity of Scaler’s Innovation Lab pushed him to aim higher, to be in the top 1% at SST.

It gave him the technical foundation to build a full-stack product from scratch, while his brother sharpened his skills through Scaler Academy. In fact, it was Parth who recommended SST to him and convinced their parents to let him join.

“Scaler gave me the tech skills to actually build and deploy systems.”

With mentors guiding him and peers cheering him on, Trackaroo evolved from a quick fix into a structured, secure, and scalable product. Today, Pratyush leads a small team of student interns working on automation, UI upgrades, and smarter analytics, all while continuing his degree.

What Comes Next

From a local observation to dealership floors across India, Trackaroo is now setting new standards for how vehicles are sold and serviced nationwide.

And Pratyush has a message for the next generation of builders:

“There are no shortcuts. Be smart, do your research, and work hard.”

At 19, he’s living proof that innovation doesn’t wait for degrees, permissions, or perfect timing. Sometimes, change begins with a problem the world overlooks, until one determined builder decides it’s too important to ignore.