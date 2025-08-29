A Rare Jewel in Mahim: Presenting 'Pearl' at Island Cove by L&T Realty

L&T Realty, one of India’s leading real estate developers, proudly announces the launch of its newest residential tower, Pearl at Island Cove, Mahim . Set within Mumbai’s historic neighbourhood, Pearl offers premium 2 and 3 BHK residences, designed for those who seek exclusivity and privacy, with just four spacious units per floor.

True to its name, Pearl is a rare gem, perfectly blending sophisticated luxury with the tranquility of nature. Residents can enjoy stunning views of the Arabian Sea and lush mangroves directly from their homes. The tower introduces thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities, including an Eco Gym, which seamlessly merges fitness with nature’s serenity, enhancing residents' well-being. Additional facilities include a sea-view fitness centre, an elegantly designed banquet hall and ballroom overlooking tropical greenery, and an exclusive sports bar.

Pearl residents will also enjoy access to Mahim’s first-ever exclusive high-street retail experience, situated conveniently within Island Cove itself. Furthermore, the project offers an extensive array of lifestyle amenities, such as sports courts, a serene swimming pool, yoga spaces, landscaped lawns, a well-stocked library, and co-working pods—catering thoughtfully to both leisure and professional needs.

A Lifestyle Defined by Convenience and Connectivity

Strategically located, L&T Realty’s Pearl at Island Cove brings residents closer to Mumbai’s vibrant lifestyle destinations, including Jio Drive-In, Jio World Garden, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Marketcity (Kurla), Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, and Bombay Art Society.

The project’s strategic positioning ensures seamless connectivity, making commutes effortless for professionals. Major business districts like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Lower Parel are within a comfortable 10-15 minute drive. Key roadways like Eastern and Western Express Highways, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and Mahim Rail Junction are just 5–10 minutes away. Additionally, the Sitladevi metro station is merely a 2-minute drive & the upcoming bullet train station, is just 10 minutes from Island Cove, these will further enhance connectivity. Frequent travellers will appreciate the proximity to the Mumbai airport, only 30 minutes away.

The neighbourhood also features renowned educational institutions, including Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Bombay Scottish School, along with premier healthcare facilities such as Fortis SL Raheja Hospital, making Pearl an ideal home for families.

About L&T Realty

Founded in 2011, L&T Realty is the real estate Arm of the $30 billion Larsen and Toubro conglomerate. Renowned for architectural excellence and transparency, the company has successfully delivered numerous residential, commercial, and retail projects across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and select global markets. With a robust portfolio exceeding 6.5 million sq. metres (70 million sq. ft.), L&T Realty continues to set benchmarks in quality, innovation, and timely project delivery.

At Pearl, Island Cove - Mahim, L&T Realty reaffirms its commitment to excellence, providing an exceptional living experience that is sophisticated, connected, and truly rare.