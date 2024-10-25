Aakriti Patni, 4thGeneration Member of the Patni Family & Daughter of Amit Patni, Blends Legacy with Innovation

Q1. Can you tell us about your background and why you chose to venture outside the family office?

A: Coming from a fourth-generation business family, I’ve always been exposed to entrepreneurship, and my father has been a key inspiration behind my entrepreneurial spirit. Hence, my passion for media and storytelling led me in a slightly different direction rather than the conventional path of joining the family office. After completing my master’s in journalism from City, University of London, I worked with Vogue India and The Afternoon Courier & Dispatch. In 2020, I founded Saga Fiction, which has since evolved into The Bombay Circle Press, a modern publishing house that champions storytelling. While I remained involved in the family office, my entrepreneurial spirit guided me down a slightly unconventional path.

Q2. What exactly does The Bombay Circle Press do, and what makes it stand out?

A: The Bombay Circle Press, which began as Saga Fiction in 2020, is a comprehensive publishing house that champions new voices and diverse narratives. Initially launched as an app fostering a community of readers and writers, Saga Fiction expanded into a full-fledged traditional publishing house, offering both emerging and established authors a platform to share their stories. Alongside this, we introduced a vanity press imprint, providing a complete range of publishing services designed to empower authors at every step. We aim to create a space where stories are transformed into adventures, emotions, and dreams that ignite the imagination. At The Bombay Circle Press, we welcome authors from all walks of life, uniting them within a community of storytellers and readers alike.

Q3. Do you see yourself eventually taking over the family office from your father?

A: Being part of a legacy like ours, it’s natural to think about the future. While I’m currently focused on expanding The Bombay Circle Press, I do see potential intersections between what I’m building and our family office, especially in media and entertainment investments. My father has been incredibly supportive, and if the opportunity arises to contribute more directly to the family office, I’d be open to it. For now, my goal is to solidify the foundation of The Bombay Circle Press and ensure it becomes a lasting legacy in its own right.

Q4: How did your upbringing prepare you for entrepreneurship?

A: Growing up in the Patni family, entrepreneurship was always part of my environment. My parents instilled in me a strong sense of responsibility, curiosity, and the importance of values in business. They encouraged me to think critically, take risks, and pursue my passions, which laid the foundation for my entrepreneurial journey. Even though I’ve ventured into a different field with publishing, their guidance has been invaluable in helping me balance tradition with innovation.

My father, in particular, played a pivotal role in shaping my entrepreneurial spirit. He set up Raay Media, a media investments branch within our family office, with me in mind. The first venture, producing the movie Poorna, was my introduction to the media world. Though I was still in college, my father ensured I was fully involved in the project, giving me hands-on exposure to the entrepreneurial process. While I didn’t initially join the family office, this experience cemented my desire to build something of my own, continuing the family legacy in my own way.