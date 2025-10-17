Adil Teli to Carry India's Colours at UCI Gran Fondo World Championships 2025

Kashmir’s Adil Teli, a two-time Guinness World Records holder, will represent India at the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships 2025, scheduled from October 16 to 19 on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria, Australia.

Adil rose to prominence through two record-setting endurance rides. He completed the fastest Kashmir to Kanyakumari bicycle journey in 8 days, 1 hour and 39 minutes, and later achieved the fastest Manali to Leh ride in 29 hours, 18 minutes and 21 seconds. These milestones earned him national recognition, appearances on television, and even inclusion in school textbooks, cementing his role as an inspiration for young athletes.

Growing up in Kashmir provided a natural foundation for his training. The region’s steep climbs, high altitude roads, shifting winds and varied climate conditions offered the perfect testing ground for building stamina and resilience. Adil often credits this environment for preparing him to adapt quickly, a skill that will be vital on the international stage.

Reflecting on his career, he has consistently highlighted the lessons of persistence and discipline gained through his record attempts. Both achievements demanded mental strength as much as physical endurance, and these qualities now shape his approach to the upcoming World Championships.

Adil’s participation holds significance not only for him but also for cycling in India as a whole. It signals the country’s presence in global endurance racing and provides motivation for grassroots talent across India. For many young riders, particularly in Kashmir, his journey demonstrates how determination and consistent effort can open pathways to international competition.