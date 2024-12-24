Aegis XG Series, India's most advanced PPF by CarzSpa

New Delhi [India], December 17: Aegis PPF by CarzSpa has launched the XG Series, a new and improved range of premium paint protection films (PPF). This new film is a revolutionary blend of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) and Polycarbonate (PC) and has been engineered specifically for India's harsh climate and challenging driving conditions. This makes it India’s most advanced PPF to date.

Speaking about creating the Aegis XG series, CarzSpa said that it’s a culmination of extensive research and development, addressing the specific challenges of car owners across the country. “What sets this PPF range apart is the innovative combination of materials, TPU + PPF with a DuroFlex topcoat. We've created PPFs that are not just protective, but adaptive to the Indian climate, with unmatched thickness levels, increased clarity, improved scratch resistance and better self-healing.” CarzSpa added.

Key Technological Innovations in Aegis XG Series

Triple Extrusion Technology : A rigorous manufacturing process of the film that eliminates impurities in the materials

: A rigorous manufacturing process of the film that eliminates impurities in the materials DuroFlex Topcoat : Specifically engineered for the Indian climate, to resist environmental and man-made aggressors

: Specifically engineered for the Indian climate, to resist environmental and man-made aggressors Exceptional Impact Resistance : Withstanding deeper impacts from flying pebbles, door dings and key scratches

: Withstanding deeper impacts from flying pebbles, door dings and key scratches Advanced UV Protection: Preventing yellowing from UV rays and maintaining colour stability

The Aegis XG Series offers other standout features like

Hydrophobic properties with over 140-degree water contact angle

Advanced UV resistance preventing film oxidation

Self-healing technology activated by hot water treatment

A Comprehensive Product Range

Aegis XG Series includes multiple variants for different protection needs:

Aegis Eternal 400 : The thickest PPF available, 400 microns, with a lifetime manufacturer warranty

: The thickest PPF available, 400 microns, with a lifetime manufacturer warranty Aegis Eternal 300 : A 300-micron film with a lifetime manufacturer warranty

: A 300-micron film with a lifetime manufacturer warranty Aegis Ultra 250 : 250-micron protection with 12-year pan-India manufacturer warranty

: 250-micron protection with 12-year pan-India manufacturer warranty Aegis Xceed: A 190-micron film with a 10-year pan-India manufacturers warranty

Apart from the XG Series, Aegis PPF has other premium products like SPX, Armor, Matt, PRISM-Coloured PPF and SUNROOF PPF. Currently, the Aegis XG Series is available only at CarzSpa Detailing Studios. But it is pretty easy to find a CarzSpa studio since the brand has over 125+ detailing franchises across India and Nepal.

With the XG Series, we've essentially created an invisible shield for vehicles, and Aegis PPF now doesn't just protect but enhances the vehicle's appearance and longevity, says CarzSpa. The brand adds that the lifetime warranties reflect the confidence in this technology the R&D team have developed for Indian car lovers.

Established in 2007, CarzSpa Detailing Studio has emerged as a leader in automotive care solutions, continuously pushing the boundaries of vehicle protection technology. While they started as a detailing studio promising to make cars look new again with paint correction, intensive interior cleaning and in-and-out restoration, they expanded with their sister brands CrystalShield Ceramic Coatings and Aegis PPF.