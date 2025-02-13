AI and digitalisation to drive clean energy to next level?

The global energy transition is at a critical juncture, where cutting-edge innovations and bold investments in clean energy solutions are essential to shaping a sustainable future. As industries seek to decarbonise, rapid advances in digital technologies, particularly generative AI, present opportunities to transform energy value chains and carbon-intensive sectors.

To understand how these advancements are poised to reshape the energy landscape, it’s crucial to explore the policies, technologies, and collaborations driving this transformation.

The second day of India Energy week saw a very engaging discussion by industry leaders on ‘Harnessing AI and digitalisation to reach the new frontier for cleaner energy’.

The session moderated expertly by Maya Derik, Editor, Energy Digital & Climate Tech Digital who called AI, a “double edged sword”, drew on some critical aspects ranging from risks to innovation to growth to challenges.

Anant Maheshwari, President and CEO, Global Regions, Honeywell

said, “Clean energy is the new buzzword. It is about the green electron and green molecule and about emergency efficiency. How you apply AI in each is important. If we can save what we are what we have today, that is a significant step.”

Talking about the changing scenario he pointed out how, first there was talk around CPUs now it is GPUs. “We are at the cutting edge of change. Quantum computing is around the corner. It will have a very significant impact.”

Saravan Penubarthi, CTO, AiQ said, “Energy and AI are inseparable. Energy for AI and AI for energy.”

That said he warned “Don’t do AI for the sake of it. Implementing AI for the sake of it is no use.”

Awareness, he added, is important even from procurement side. The end user wants ease of usage and that needs to be kept in mind.”

Talking of innovation, he said, scaling up is a very important stage and the only way to increase accuracy is innovation.

James Forrest, EVP, Global Energy Transition and Utilities Industry Leader. Capgemini UK Plc, spoke about the fast-changing face of AI. Earlier, for example, he said, AI was for individual usage, now we see industrial usage. In fact, it is now visible in several sectors. Also, since it is an emerging technology, it is difficult to make any predictions.

Talking of risks, he said, since there is no clear Govt outlines, “more work needs to be done on what happens if AI makes mistakes. Accuracy of AI is also under discussion. That needs to be addressed to.”

What of course needs to be remembered, he added, is that is an evolving technology.

And clearly it is an important one.

Capgemini for example, he shared is investing 2 billion in training people. “One has to invest in technology. Skills opportunity is important to look at.”

Clearly AI can be prove to be a game changer in green technology, how much is what needs to be seen.