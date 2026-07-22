Ai+ Smartphone and Founder Madhav Sheth Get Honoured by The Brand Story

Ai+ Smartphone and its Founder, Madhav Sheth, have been recognised with two prestigious honours at the Global Brand and Leadership Conclave (GBLC) 2026, organised by The Brand Story, at the iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London.

The company was conferred the Global Rising Star Award, recognising its emergence as one of India's fastest-growing smartphones and its efforts to redefine the smartphone experience through privacy-first innovation, clean software, and consumer trust.

Separately, Madhav Sheth, Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies and CEO, Ai+ Smartphone, was honoured with the Global Most Inspirational Leader Award in recognition of his contribution to the industry, his entrepreneurial vision, and his leadership in building an Indian technology ecosystem focused on innovation, transparency, and digital trust.

Since its launch in July 2025, the company has rapidly established itself in the Indian mobile market by focusing on building products that go beyond specifications and pricing. Its philosophy centres on user trust, software transparency, and meaningful innovation, while making advanced digital experiences accessible.

Powered by NxtQuantum OS, the company delivers a clean, privacy-focused software experience designed to give users greater transparency and control over their digital lives. Through initiatives such as its Open Review Program and continuous community-led product improvements, it has sought to build stronger consumer confidence while redefining expectations from an Indian smartphone brand. The recognition acknowledges its commitment to building a trusted technology ecosystem that combines hardware, software, and consumer-centric design while contributing to India's growing digital economy.

Commenting on the recognition, Madhav Sheth, Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies and CEO, said: "I am honoured to receive the Global Rising Star award for Ai+ Smartphone. While this award acknowledges my journey, it is equally a reflection of the incredible team that has worked relentlessly to build the brand from the ground up. We believe the future of the mobile industry will not be defined only by hardware specifications, but by trust, transparency, software quality and meaningful innovation. Our mission is to build technology that empowers consumers, strengthens India's digital ecosystem and creates products that can proudly represent India on the global stage."

Congratulating the winners, Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, TBS, said: "Ai+ Smartphone has demonstrated how purpose-driven innovation can create meaningful differentiation in one of the world's most competitive industries. At the same time, Madhav Sheth's leadership reflects the vision, resilience and execution required to build a technology company with long-term impact. We are delighted to recognise both the organisation and its leader for their remarkable achievements."

Siddhesh Pathre, Managing Partner, TBS, added:

“Product’s rapid emergence and Madhav Sheth's leadership represent the ambition of India's new generation of companies. Their focus on innovation, consumer trust, and responsible technology reflects the qualities these awards are intended to celebrate."

The twin recognitions reinforce the brand's continued journey of building a trusted ecosystem while recognising Madhav Sheth's leadership in shaping the company's long-term vision for innovation, digital trust, and India's growing role in the global technology landscape.

To know more about TBS, visit www.thebrandstory.co.in