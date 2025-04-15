Anlon Technology Solutions Limited Launches India's First Make in India Runway Rubber/Paint Removal Machine for Noida International Airport

Anlon Technology Solutions Limited proudly announces the launch of its new brand segment, CleAnJet — the country’s first Make in India runway rubber/paint removal machine, designed specifically for Noida International Airport. This significant achievement marks a milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to developing indigenous solutions for the aviation sector.

By manufacturing these machines domestically, Anlon Technology Solutions Limited is able to offer them at substantially competitive rates compared to foreign alternatives. This strategic move contributes directly to the growth of India’s aviation infrastructure.

With the rising demand for new airports and the transformation of existing national airports into international hubs, the necessity for reliable runway rubber removal machines has become crucial for maintaining operational efficiency and safety. Procurement decisions in this sector often focus on the initial purchase price; however, it is essential to account for lifecycle costs. Fuel consumption, maintenance, operations, spare parts, and business continuity downtime can contribute to approximately 80% of total expenditure beyond the initial investment.

Anlon Technology Solutions Limited aims not only to maintain this cost ratio but also to significantly reduce overall expenditure. Through the Make in India initiative, the company has indigenized a majority of the machine’s components, excluding only a few core elements. This approach has enabled substantial cost reduction without any compromise on quality or performance.

While some companies opt for technology transfer, acquiring basic designs and knowledge from international sources, Anlon has adopted a more collaborative path. By co-developing technology in partnership with OEMs, the company has created a truly indigenous product that meets global standards.

This launch stands as a testament to Anlon Technology Solutions Limited’s dedication to innovation, self-reliance, and support for national infrastructure development. The company remains committed to delivering advanced, cost-effective solutions that empower the aviation sector and contribute to India’s economic progress.

Disclaimer: Readers are advised to conduct independent research or consult a certified financial advisor before making investment decisions.