Announcing the grand launch of WHILL mobility stores in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai

WHILL, a global leader in personal mobility solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first retail stores in India, strategically located in three major cities: Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. This significant expansion marks WHILL’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and empowering individuals with limited mobility through innovative and high-tech solutions.

As a pioneer in personal mobility, WHILL has revolutionized the industry with its state-of-the-art products designed to offer independence and ease of movement for people facing mobility challenges. With these three new stores, WHILL continues to fulfill its mission of bringing top-tier, accessible mobility solutions to more people around the world.

WHILL’s mission is to provide revolutionary mobility solutions that improve the quality of life for individuals with mobility challenges. The launch of these retail stores aligns with WHILL’s vision of creating accessible personal mobility options that prioritize independence, comfort, and innovation.

“We are excited to see WHILL growing in India, a country with such diverse needs and a growing demand for mobility solutions. Our goal is to ensure that people in India have access to the very best in personal mobility technology. The Indian market is of strategic importance to us as we work towards offering mobility solutions that redefine accessibility. Our new retail stores will help us better serve Indian customers, giving them an opportunity to experience our products first-hand”said Martin Cyril, Vice-President of Sales, WHILL India.

Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai are key metro cities with diverse populations and increasing demand for mobility solutions. By establishing a presence in these major hubs, WHILL aims to provide a hands-on experience where customers can explore, demo, and understand the full range of WHILL’s latest products, including its flagship models.

These products are designed to enhance comfort, promote independence, and meet the unique needs of people with mobility issues.With this new venture, WHILL continues to transform the personal mobility landscape, ensuring that mobility is no longer a limitation, but a gateway to independence and improved quality of life.

ABOUT WHILL