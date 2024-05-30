Applied Cloud Computing Announces Strategic Partnership with Oracle Inc. And RackWare Inc. for Seamless Cloud Migration, Management, and Disaster Recovery

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27:Applied Cloud Computing (ACC), a leading cloud consulting and services company, announced a tripartite strategic partnership with Oracle Inc., a cloud infrastructure provider, and RackWare Inc., a specialist in enterprise cloud migration and management. This partnership will provide businesses with a comprehensive solution for migrating and managing their workloads in the cloud, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

A Trusted Cloud Partner by Your Side

Applied Cloud Computing (ACC) has carved a niche for itself as a trusted cloud partner. Headquartered in Thane, India, they boast a proven track record, having secured prestigious awards like the AWS Industry Segment Partner of the Year and recognition as a Great Place to Work. Their comprehensive suite of cloud solutions caters to diverse needs across the digital transformation spectrum, including Building Modern Cloud Applications, Digital Transformation Expertise, AI and Data Solutions, Enhanced Security, and 24/7 Cloud Management.

A Powerful Partnership for Your Cloud Journey

Swapnil Dhoble from Oracle shares his excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to be partnering with ACC and RackWare to provide businesses with a robust solution for their cloud journey. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) offers unparalleled scalability, security, and performance, and this partnership will ensure a smooth migration and management experience for our customers."

Sunil Deo, India Head at RackWare, emphasizes the benefits of this collaboration. "Businesses get a one-stop shop for moving to the cloud smoothly and easily. With all our expertise working together, companies can utilize the true power of the cloud, meaning better security, increased flexibility (scaling up or down as needed), and overall stronger performance. We're confident this partnership will help businesses of all sizes take advantage of everything the cloud has to offer.”

Nilesh Satpute, CEO at ACC, highlights the strengths each partner brings. "At Applied Cloud Computing (ACC), we're excited to join forces with Oracle and RackWare. This partnership allows us to leverage our strengths to create a truly transformative cloud experience for businesses," said Nilesh Satpute. "Oracle provides industry-leading cloud infrastructure (OCI), while RackWare offers a best-in-class migration platform. ACC brings its proven expertise in cloud consulting and services. This unique combination ensures a smooth and efficient migration process, tailored to each client's specific needs. Businesses can then benefit from the power and flexibility of OCI, with the ongoing guidance and support from ACC's team of cloud specialists."

Leaders United for a Cloud-Enabled Future

All parties involved, Oracle, RackWare, and ACC, are excited about this partnership and the potential to help businesses of all sizes leverage the cloud's advantages.

About Oracle Inc., RackWare Inc. and, ACC

Oracle Inc.: Oracle Corporation is a multinational computer technology corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas. Oracle is a leading provider of software and hardware products and cloud services, particularly its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) platform. OCI offers a comprehensive set of cloud computing services for businesses, including on-demand server and storage resources, databases, networking, analytics, and artificial intelligence. For more information about Oracle Inc., please visit: https://www.oracle.com/in/

RackWare Inc.: RackWare provides an intelligent Cloud Management Platform that extends across physical and virtual environments. RackWare’s RMM software platform delivers a suite of intuitive and automated services that provide IT resiliency and simplified migration to the cloud, while reducing capital and operating expenses. RMM decouples the application stack from the underlying platform allowing it to be ported to any new platform. RMM includes discovery, analysis and automation features allowing all processes to be fast, easy and error-free. For more information about RackWare Inc., please visit: www.rackwareinc.com

ACC: Established in 2014 by Nilesh Satpute in Thane, Maharashtra, ACC is reshaping the cloud services landscape. Their dedicated team of experts specializes in Digital Transformation, Cloud Computing, App Modernization, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud Security, and Product Engineering. With strategic offices located in Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore, India, as well as international branches in the UK and Sweden, ACC has emerged as a trusted leader in the industry. Recognized by AWS as the best FSI industry partner and honored with the prestigious CIO Choice award for Best Application Modernization Platform, ACC is endorsed by both industry experts and customers for its professional capabilities and comprehensive cloud offerings. For more information about ACC, please visit https://www.appliedcloudcomputing.com/.