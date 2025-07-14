Asia's Largest STEM Conference: ICCCNT 2025 Wraps Up at IIT Indore with Unprecedented Global Participation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 12: The 16th IEEE International Conference on Computing, Communication and Networking Technologies (ICCCNT 2025) concluded this week at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, marking a major milestone in the global STEM landscape. With more than 10,000 submissions from 99 countries, ICCCNT 2025 has become Asia’s largest STEM conference, reinforcing its role as a vibrant platform for academic and industry collaboration.

Held from July 6 to 11, the conference was co-organized with Oriental University, Indore, and Kongu Engineering College, Tamil Nadu. The hybrid format brought together researchers, scholars, entrepreneurs, and technologists worldwide—both in-person and online—creating a truly global event.

ICCCNT 2025 stood out for its scale and diversity. Nearly 900 international submissions—roughly 9% of the total—highlighted its growing global footprint. The agenda covered vital themes such as AI, 6G, IoT, cybersecurity, smart infrastructure, and green computing, with participation from institutions including NASA, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, and Amrita University.

The conference was led by Prof. Surya Prakash (Conference Chair, IIT Indore), Prof. Prakash Duraisamy (Co-Chair, University of Wisconsin, USA), and Prof. Murugesan K. (Organizing Chair – Offline, Kongu Engineering College). Their vision helped deliver six days of high-impact sessions and cross-sector collaboration.

Endorsed by IEEE Electronics Packaging Society (EPS) and IEEE Industry Applications Society (IAS), the event’s academic rigor was elevated further. All accepted papers will be published in the IEEE Xplore® Digital Library.

One of the standout features of ICCCNT 2025 was its first-ever industry exhibition. Spearheaded by Ms. Prachi Garg, Exhibition Chair, it brought public and private sector innovators to a shared platform. From live demos to product showcases and interactive sessions, the exhibition encouraged real-world applications of academic research.

“These exhibitions are not just about showcasing technology—they are about building bridges between research and real-world impact,” said Ms. Garg. “We were thrilled to see how students, faculty, entrepreneurs, and R&D leaders interacted over ideas that could define the future.”

The opening ceremony set a high bar, bringing together scientific minds from across the globe. Over the week, ICCCNT 2025 featured keynote addresses, plenary sessions, workshops, and parallel technical tracks—all curated to balance accessibility with depth. Discussions included ethical AI, data sovereignty, and green tech deployment.

Co-organizers Oriental University and Kongu Engineering College played a crucial role in the successful online execution of the event. Their contribution enabled a seamless global experience and underscored the power of regional institutions in shaping national innovation narratives.

“Kicking off ICCCNT 2025 from the heart of Madhya Pradesh was a symbolic and strategic move,” said Ms. Garima Ghai from Oriental University. “It proves that research excellence and global conversations are not limited to metros or the West—they can thrive in India’s growing knowledge corridors.”

Another highlight was the hands-on workshop series, led by Ms. Tripty Singh, which delivered practical learning for students, researchers, and professionals. These sessions introduced emerging platforms in robotics and intelligent systems.

Panel discussions tackled timely global challenges, ranging from climate-responsive infrastructure to cybersecurity and inclusive digital governance. The focus wasn’t just theoretical. Experts proposed actionable frameworks and policy-level insights drawn from multi-sector experience.

Reflecting on the impact of the event, Prof. Prakash Duraisamy noted, “ICCCNT is more than a conference—it’s a catalyst for future-ready innovation. Its unique blend of academic rigor and industry relevance makes it a vital forum for shaping tomorrow’s technologies.”

Prof. Surya Prakash added, “ICCCNT 2025 at IIT Indore is a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the transformative power of technology. We are honored to host a global community that is shaping the future of intelligent and networked systems.”

As ICCCNT 2025 closed, what remained was more than academic insight—it was the foundation of future partnerships. Students met mentors. Startups met investors. Researchers met policymakers. ICCCNT 2025 wasn’t just an event; it was a turning point.