Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Former Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

"India has been successful in the past 10 years. As a country, we have been trying to bring out policies and mechanisms which help markets be comfortable. That way we are arriving at well-respected mechanism. There is no other way to do it. Govt's role is make policies and we want private and financial sector to respect that. Which is why we as a country have done so well. And we as a country are passing on this message. If you want to be successful, this is how you do it."

Roberto Bocco, Head, Centre for Energy and Materials, and Member of the Executive Committee World Economic Forum

"Energy transition is a transmission game. We are moving from simple to more diverse sources of energies. It is really important that the infrastructure game is understood."

Hitesh Vaid, CFO Cairn Oil & Gas

"Efficiency is very important; it is the central piece of what we want to do for India. We have to make Indian market sizeable so that countries and companies come here and help bridge the gap of accessibility."

Dr Katan Hirachand, Chief Executive and Chief Country Officer Societe Generale Bank

A technical session on Bridging the Energy transition’s investment gaps at Day two of India Energy Week saw some industry leaders deep dive into energy and dynamic changes in the industry. We get you voices from this session:“Technology has gone from basic to round the clock power. These projects have happened and a lot of them are very punitive. Merchant piece is very important in this scenario… Companies here are doing brilliant work. As a financial institution, capital discussion and capital structure are very central to us. We are putting money where our mouth is..”