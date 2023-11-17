COMnet expands Its service offerings to cater to its rowing range of customers

While countless companies operate in the realm of the Indian IT sector, only a handful of them have contributed towards the growth of the IT industry in the country. One such company is COMnet. The company, which completed 25 years of its existence this year, had humble beginnings with a small office in Mumbai in the year 1998. Apart from Mumbai, the company has its offices in cities like Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Bhopal. The international offices of the company are in Australia and Singapore. Along with its founders Sanjay Divekar and Mangesh M. Pardeshi, partner Amit Khanna are the three pillars of the company.

Right from the time it was established, COMnet has focussed on bringing innovative practices and new-age technologies to the fore in the IT space. The company has also brought in a sense of vitality in the IT sector by offering a wide range of services under one roof. While the company has been offering a plethora of services to its customers from the beginning, it has now added a few more services to its fold to cater to its ever-expanding customer base.

Talking about the same, founder Sanjay Divekar says, “Ever since we launched our company, we have been fortunate to receive the unwavering support of our customers and witnessed growth consistently. To cater to their demands and live up to their expectations, we have upgraded ourselves and added new services at regular intervals. While expanding our service offerings helps us meet the increasing demand from existing customers, it also gives the company an opportunity to step into a new market.”

As soon as COMnet was set up as an IT company in the ‘90s, it left an indelible impact on the Perception of the customers by providing them with services that not many IT companies were offering at that point of time. The 90s was a decade when people in the country were slowly getting familiarised with the nitty-gritties of information technology. In such a scenario, COMnet offered Indian companies premium IT services and also educated them on how they can use it to bring in more efficiency in their operations.

Elaborating on the services offered by the company, co-founder Mangesh M. Pardeshi says, “We offer cyber security services to many clients. The experts at COMnet work towards safeguarding the digital assets and data of a company from cyber threats. Through proactive threat detection and mitigation, we offer complete protection to organizations from malware, data breaches and all kinds of security risks. Through our modern cloud computing services, we help businesses store, access, and manage data and applications securely from anywhere, enhancing productivity and agility.”

COMnet, among other things, specializes in offering network-based services to its large customer base. From network design and implementation to security assessments and optimization, the IT Company offers a wide range of services in this particular area. The company also provides servers and virtualization solutions to businesses which helps them do things more efficiently, get better results and manage their IT infrastructure in a more organized manner.

“COMnet has been a pioneer in providing customized IT based solutions to customers. As a company, we understand and realize the fact that every business or organization is unique. Therefore, we offer tailored solutions that align with one’s specific business requirements. Instead of offering one solution to multiple clients, we understand the requirement of every individual client and create solutions that would work the best for them. Creating custom software applications, optimizing IT infrastructure, and addressing specific technology challenges are some of the many things we do to propel the growth of organizations forward”, says Amit Khanna.

While expansion and growth have been priorities for COMnet from the beginning, the company has major expansion plans in its 25th year. Apart from introducing new services, the company is also focused on increasing its presence across the country and provide high-quality IT solutions to customers based in every nook and corner of India. The company’s new offices in Bhopal, MP & Panjim, Goa opened earlier this year and there are plans to set up many more offices in different states of the country soon.