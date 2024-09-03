Credvest Launches New PropTech Vertical - Parking Capital

Bangalore, 30th August, 2024:Credvest, a leading name in real estate management solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest investment vertical, Parking Capital. As a proptech platform, Parking Capital is set to revolutionize the alternative investment landscape by making asset-backed investments accessible to a broader audience. Recognizing a critical gap in the real estate market, Credvest has designed Parking Capital to serve both developers and investors. Developers gain access to essential capital and resources necessary for land acquisition, fostering growth in micro-markets. Simultaneously, investors can enjoy the opportunity to earn passive income through lucrative returns from Real Estate Bonds offered by Parking Capital.

Parking Capital stands out with its commitment to thorough due diligence, encompassing financial, legal, and physical aspects. With pre-determined exit strategies tailored to individual investment capacities, investors can choose from monthly, quarterly, or annual interest payout options, ensuring flexibility and reliability.

Suman Naidu, Chairman and Founder of Parking Capital, commented:

“Many people spend their lives repaying loans while their assets accumulate without generating returns. That’s where Parking Capital steps in. We offer access to exclusive real estate deals that deliver superior returns with strategic exits. We also empower developers by providing the capital and resources needed to become Grade A partners in India. With Parking Capital, you can turn your investments into rewarding assets while supporting the growth of real estate excellence.”

To ensure the safety and integrity of investments, all transactions are processed through escrow accounts. Additionally, Parking Capital has partnered with trusted legal experts, includingKhaitan& Co. to oversee the legal facets of the business, further enhancing the platform's credibility.

Sandeep Prabhudesai, CBO of Parking Capital, commented:

“A recent SEBI annual report 2023-24 reveals that corporate debt bonds account for nearly 80% of total investments, yet most retail investors are not capitalizing on these high yield opportunities. Our goal is to simplify real estate bond investments for retail investors by handling all the due diligence and bringing the most attractive opportunities to our platform, allowing investors to enjoy strong returns with ease.”

With the backing of Credvest's robust reputation and numerous developers already on board, Parking Capital is poised to launch its first unlisted NCDs that are fully supported by regulatory frameworks. This new venture reaffirms Credvest's commitment to innovation and excellence in the investment sector.

About Credvest

Credvest Group is a pioneering company, already established in various sectors, including real estate, interior design, proptech, hospitality and,fintech. With a focus on delivering value and transparency, Credvest continues to develop unique platforms that empower investors and developers alike.