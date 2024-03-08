Creta Price in India: Expert Insights into Cost vs. Value

India has rough street conditions where each new turn introduces a new challenge for drivers. Amidst the hindrances and potholes, the Hyundai Creta stands tall as a fan-favourite model. The excellent performance, style and features make the car a competitive SUV.

Today, more buyers are considering this SUV because of its affordable price tag blended with perceived value. So, let's point out the details of this SUV's pricing structure in India. If you want to know which variant is suitable for you, this post outlines the all-encompassing details on the cost and value.

Uncovering the Prices of Hyundai Creta Variants – All You Must Learn

Hyundai Creta Variant On-Road Price in Chennai

• 1.5 E - Rs. 13.73 lakhs • 1.5 EX - Rs. 15.18 lakhs • 1.5 E (Diesel) - Rs. 15.51 lakhs • 1.5 S - Rs. 16.67 lakhs • 1.5 EX Diesel - Rs. 17.03 lakhs • 1.5 S(O) - Rs. 17.82 lakhs • 1.5 S (Diesel) - Rs. 18.52 lakhs • 1.5 SX - Rs. 18.99 lakhs • 1.5 S(O) IVT - Rs. 19.67 lakhs • 1.5 S(O) (Diesel) - Rs. 19.67 lakhs • 1.5 SX Tech - Rs. 19.82 lakhs

• 1.5 SX(O) - Rs. 21.41 lakhs

• 1.5 S(O) AT Diesel - Rs. 21.52 lakhs

• 1.5 SX Tech IVT - Rs. 21.67 lakhs

• 1.5 SX Tech (Diesel) - Rs. 21.67 lakhs

• 1.5 SX(O) IVT - Rs. 23.21 lakhs

• 1.5 SX(O) Diesel - Rs. 23.26 lakhs

• 1.5 SX(O) Turbo DCT - Rs. 24.81 lakhs

• 1.5 SX(O) AT Diesel - Rs. 24.81 lakhs

The SUV has multiple variants and trim levels that can cater to different consumer preferences. The most excellent part of your purchase is that SUV's price range spans within an affordable range. The entry-level variants are made keeping budget-conscious customers' needs in mind and are affordable.

However, the top-tier models that come with premium features can also appeal to a broad spectrum of audiences. Take the example of 1.5 SX (O) AT Diesel. This model comes with six airbags, keyless entry, advanced technology, and an anti-lock braking system. You can get all these features at Rs. 24.81 lakhs.

The base models come with a compelling value proposition. They offer necessary features at an affordable price range. The price increases with better features and advanced technologies implemented in higher-priced models.

Hyundai Creta's Value – Understanding the Design Philosophy, Performance and Features

Your purchase decision lies in various parameters. Besides the pricing, the variants and features play a critical role.

No wonder a car buyer should understand the performance, features, and design philosophy before buying a Creta model. Here is the list of aspects that help you understand the value of your selected variant.

Build Quality and Design

The SUV boasts of a striking design language. The bold contours and sleek lines exude a sense of style. The robust build quality also deserves special mention here. Hyundai has designed this SUV with a premium exterior and ergonomic interior design. Each design philosophy reflects the car maker's commitment to excellence in design.

2024's facelift model includes familiar designs with a more upright nose and a decent blend of brushed aluminium. It is important to mention the powerful LED lighting with inverted L-shaped daytime lamps on corners. The LED light bar is positioned above the wide grille.

Excellent Performance

It comes with a dynamic driving experience. The power and efficiency improve a driver's experience on various terrains. The agile handling and responsive performance are plus points behind the wheel. Hyundai has launched a range of petrol and diesel variants without compromising performance.

Besides, it brings enhancing comfort and safety features with touchscreen displays. The advanced technologies mitigate risks on Indian roads as each model prioritises occupants' and drivers' well-being. Altogether, the car's value is also assessed based on the manufacturer's brand reputation. The trustworthy automobile brand has a strong reputation (kudos to customer satisfaction, services, and reliability).

Hyundai Creta undoubtedly offers a compelling value. But deciding on purchasing the vehicle ultimately hinges on your preferences and priorities. Some buyers may find the allure of premium features more appealing. Others would love the affordable models that don't compromise on functionality.

Final Verdict

As a customer, you must understand the balance between your budget and desired features. Amidst superior competition, Hyundai Creta stands out as a successful vehicle. The models offer a blend of performance, style and powerful features.

The top-notch variants of the SUV are pricey and cross the Rs. 20 lakh tag on-road. But given the advanced features, design, and performance, it represents fair value. The value remains undeniable (thanks to the company's reputation for innovation and excellence).