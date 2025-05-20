CSR & HR Awards 2025 Marks the Beginning of a Broader Movement for Change

V. R. Hari Balaji’s Pioneering Work in Disaster Management and Sanitation Gains Spotlight as India Looks Beyond Recognition Towards Long-Term Impact

Chennai, May 14, 2025

What began as another ceremonial awards evening in Chennai has now positioned itself as the launchpad for a much larger national movement—aimed at transforming corporate social responsibility and human resource practices into measurable community impact.

The CSR & HR Awards 2025, organised by the Women’s League Foundation (WLF), started with familiar optics—gatherings of corporate leaders, policymakers, and change-makers at IITM Research Park on May 3, 2025 followed by a commemorative ceremony at the Minister’s residence on Greenways Road. But beyond the applause and photo opportunities, something deeper was set in motion.

Celebrating System Builders, Not Just Responders

Among those recognised, V. R. Hari Balaji, Disaster Management and Sanitation/ Conservancy Expert, stood out for his decades-long commitment to building systems that protect lives before crises make headlines. He With a footprint that spans Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar, Hari Balaji’s work in disaster governance, urban sanitation, and inter-agency coordination reflects the future of resilience thinking—predictive, collaborative, and citizen-centered. He holds a PG from Swiss Hotel Management School, Switzerland, with work experience across Switzerland, the USA, Kuwait, Singapore, and India. He also holds an MBA from Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research and is pursuing a PhD in Disaster Management at Saveetha School of Law, India.

Receiving the Excellence in Disaster Management – Awareness and Impact Award, Hari Balaji reaffirmed that his work is far from over.

“Awards are fleeting, but impact is forever. True recognition isn’t measured in trophies, but in the systems that keep communities safe long after the applause ends,” he reflected. “That’s exactly why I chose to return to India—after studying in Switzerland and working across Switzerland, United States of America, Kuwait, and Singapore—because real change begins at home, not in foreign paychecks.” he noted.

Hari Balaji’s Immediate Priorities for 2025 and Beyond

Leveraging technology for predictive disaster governance and early warning systems.

Strengthening pre-disaster inter-agency coordination frameworks.

Transforming frontline workforce into first responders, fostering community resilience.

Enhancing dignity and safety standards for India’s sanitation and conservancy workforce.

These priorities reflect a move away from one-time projects towards system-level transformation.

The Launch of the CSR & HR Changemakers Platform

The evening’s true milestone was the announcement of the CSR & HR Changemakers Platform, a national movement designed to move beyond ceremonial recognition and drive sustained social impact. The initiative was formally launched by Mr. C. V. Ganesan, Minister for Labour Welfare & Skill Development, Government of Tamil Nadu and Mr. Veera Raghava Rao, I.A.S., Secretary of the Department.

Spearheading this movement is Divya Swapna Raj, Founder of the Changemakers Platform and Chairperson of WLF, who is committed to scaling the initiative nationally.

Platform Objectives: Converting Policy into Practice

The platform focuses on three key imperatives:

Bridging corporate strategies with community realities.

Converting policy dialogues into actionable on-ground projects.

Fostering government, corporate, and civil society partnerships to scale measurable impact.

National Expansion and the Road Ahead

Divya confirmed that the platform is preparing to roll out nationwide stakeholder consultations, capacity-building programs, and public-private partnerships. These initiatives aim to create an ecosystem for long-term social investment, where impact is not just reported but measured, verified, and sustained.

“The future of CSR and HR in India lies in continuous engagement—not annual events. Our mission is to build living ecosystems that align corporate vision with community outcomes,” said Divya.

As the platform scales nationally, its leadership is expected to set new benchmarks in integrating people-first cultures, workforce dignity, and institutional collaboration.

While the awards have been presented, the platform’s leaders make it clear—the real journey has just begun.