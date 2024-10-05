Digitek Joins Hands with Quick Commerce Giant Blinkit to Revolutionize Consumer Experience

New Delhi [India], October 4: In an exclusive conversation, Amit Saraff, Founder and CEO of DIGITEK, shared a major development that is set to transform the brand’s future. DIGITEK has officially partnered with BLINKIT, one of India’s leading quick commerce platforms, to bring its range of cuttiedge tech accessories closer to consumers than ever before. "We’ve always believed in staying ahead of the curve," says Saraff, with palpable excitement. "Quick commerce is no longer just a trend—it’s the next big wave in consumer behavior. People want everything faster and with ease, and BLINKIT has mastered that. Partnering with them allows us to tap into that evolving demand, offering our products on-demand to millions of customers."

With this strategic collaboration, DIGITEK’s range of products will now be available for same-day delivery, enhancing accessibility and catering to the increasing need for instant convenience. Amit continues, "We’ve built DIGITEK on innovation, and scaling with speed is the next natural step. This partnership will allow us to get our products in the hands of customers quicker than ever before. It’s about meeting consumers where they are—right at their doorstep, in real-time."

As the quick commerce industry in India is projected to grow exponentially, Saraff views this as a major turning point for the brand. "In a world where consumers’ expectations are changing rapidly, this collaboration marks a significant leap for us in responding to those shifts. We are proud to join forces with BLINKIT, as they are not only leaders in this space but also share a vision of reshaping how consumers shop."

The partnership comes at a time when DIGITEK is already enjoying robust growth, and with BLINKIT’s reach across major Indian cities, the brand is poised for a rapid expansion. "Our goal is clear," adds Saraff. "We want to be the first choice for tech enthusiasts and everyday consumers alike. By leveraging BLINKIT’s vast network, we can now deliver a superior experience—whether it’s charging accessories, tripods, or wireless devices—right when people need them."