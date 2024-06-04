Dindigul Farm Product Limited received in-principal listing approval from BSE SME

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Dindigul Farm Products Limited is primarily engaged in processing of Whole milk and skimmed milk to make dairy ingredients including milk protein concentrates, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, whey protein concentrate, milk whey powder, casein, unbranded cream, butter and fat-filled powders for infant milk formula. The processing facility is situated at Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, India and is spread over 15 acres.

Dindigul Farm Product Limited has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME for raising funds through a public offer. The company will issue fresh equity shares of 64,50,000.

Dindigul Farm Product Limited IPO objectives:

The company plans to allocate the net proceeds from the issue to the following purposes:

1) Funding Capital Expenditure

2) To meet working capital requirement

3) General Corporate Purpose

Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar to the Issue is Link Intime India Private Limited.