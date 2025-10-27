E-waste pollution is a bigger threat to India's air than stubble burning - How is Green Tech combating this?

Organised recycling management for dealing with electronic waste is a necessity today- Akshay Jain, MD, Namo e-Waste

Across India, the air we breathe is under threat. While stubble burning and vehicular emissions often grab headlines, another, often overlooked culprit is silently impacting health: e-waste. Old computers, smartphones, batteries, and appliances, when not processed properly, release hazardous gases and heavy metals. "Informal recyclers – who are often untrained, lack proper equipment, and operate without pollution controls – expose workers and surrounding communities to toxic fumes, including lead, cadmium, and mercury. Such waste poses a significant and toxic threat to the nation's air," explains Akshay Jain, MD, Namo eWaste Management.

According to Mr. Jain, the effective weapon against this threat is e-waste management. By employing state-of-the-art technology, certified operations, and focusing on both environmental protection and value creation, it's possible not only to dispose of electronic waste but also to transform a potential hazard into an economic and ecological opportunity.

Akshay Jain explains that at the heart of the e-waste philosophy lies the 3R sustainability principle—reduce, reuse, and recycle. By promoting reduced consumption and responsible disposal, fewer electronics end up in informal dumps. Reusing functional components gives devices a second life, reducing the demand for new production. Finally, advanced recycling technologies recover precious metals, rare earth minerals, and plastics, returning them to the manufacturing ecosystem.

"E-waste management isn't just about managing waste; it's about protecting lives," says Akshay Jain. "Ventures like Namo e-Waste are also generating wealth from discarded electronics."

Unorganised vs. Organised Sector:

In India, more than 80% of e-waste is still processed in the informal sector. Here, workers manually dismantle electronics, burn components, or use acids to extract metals – all without any safety gear or emission controls. The result? Toxic fumes, contaminated soil, and serious health hazards for both the workers and the surrounding population.

In contrast, organised recyclers like Namo E-Waste are utilising fully automated dismantling lines, shredding and separation systems, and pollution-control technologies that capture emissions and prevent soil and water contamination.

Filters, scrubbers, and air-quality monitoring ensure that toxic gases never enter the environment. Cobalt, nickel, and lithium are safely recovered for reuse in EVs and electronics. Precious and rare earth metals – elements like copper, gold, and palladium – are extracted and reintroduced into the supply chain. This is how environmental responsibility and industrial efficiency can coexist.

Akshay Jain, MD of Namo E-Waste, emphasises, “Organised recycling benefits in three ways: for public health, for the environment, and for the economy. Our goal is to create a sustainable, circular economy that benefits people and investors alike.”

One of the most exciting dimensions of e-waste recycling is rare earth elements (REEs) – critical for electronics and electric vehicles. Given the global shortage of REEs and India’s increasing reliance on imports, formal e-waste recyclers are strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand and premium prices.

Growth Opportunities for Organized Players:

India's e-waste market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12-15% in terms of revenue over the next 5 years. Coupled with government policy support – EPR mandates, promotion of the circular economy, and regulatory enforcement – this sector offers long-term, sustainable growth for investors. For investors, E-Waste represents a triple-bottom line opportunity: Environmental stewardship, Social inclusion and Financial Returns. India's policy tailwinds, ESG momentum and investor friendly framework are aligning perfectly with organised Recyclers.