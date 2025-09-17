Elite Elevators Launches the X200 - The World's Most Thoughtfully Engineered Home Elevator

Chennai, India – Elite Elevators, a global leader in home mobility solutions, today announced the launch of the X200 Hydraulic Home Elevator, a breakthrough that redefines the meaning of comfort, safety, and personalization inside modern homes.

With more than a decade of experience and over 500,000 homes studied worldwide, Elite Elevators has crafted the X200 not as just another elevator, but as an extension of the home itself. Built on the founding principles of safety, usability, and design harmony, the X200 is tailored to fit seamlessly into the most diverse living spaces — from compact city homes to sprawling villas.

A New Chapter in Home Mobility

The X200 was born out of one central idea: every home is unique — and so should be its lift. Unlike commercial elevators that impose rigid dimensions, the X200 is custom-built to the exact millimeter of each home. This precision ensures no wasted space, no unnecessary compromises, and complete design flexibility.

For families, this means more than just movement between floors — it means preserving the home’s aesthetics, functionality, and personal identity. Whether it’s for elderly parents, children, or guests, the X200 is engineered to deliver effortless travel wrapped in luxury.

Safety Without Compromise

At the heart of the X200 is a promise: peace of mind comes standard.

Engineered to meet the highest international safety benchmarks — European, American, Australian, and Indian — the X200 delivers assurance that families can trust.

Its safety suite includes:

Automatic Rescue Device (ARD): Ensures the cabin gently lowers during a power failure

Ensures the cabin gently lowers during a power failure Overload Detection: Prevents unsafe operation with visual and audible cues

Prevents unsafe operation with visual and audible cues Dynamic Error Notification System (ENS): Smart diagnostics for real-time alerts

Smart diagnostics for real-time alerts Dual GSM connectivity with battery backup: Keeps communication active, always

Keeps communication active, always Door Light Curtain: Prevents accidents by detecting movement near the entrance

Every detail of the X200 has been designed with families in mind — safe for children, reliable for elderly users, and stress-free for everyone in between.

Luxury That Feels Personal

The X200 hydraulic lifts elevates personalization to a new standard by offering freedom of choice at zero extra cost.

Where other providers charge premiums for customization, Elite Elevators believes it should be a given. With the X200, homeowners can choose from:

Wall finishes : glass, mirror, wood, stainless steel, and RAL colors

: glass, mirror, wood, stainless steel, and RAL colors Floor finishes : carpet, vinyl, or even custom materials of choice

: carpet, vinyl, or even custom materials of choice Ceiling options : from subtle spotlights to statement panel designs

: from subtle spotlights to statement panel designs RAL color palette: 16 shades, including textured and metallic tones

This philosophy transforms the elevator from a standard utility into a bespoke interior element — seamlessly blending with any décor style, whether modern, classical, or transitional.

Performance Built for Everyday Living

Behind the elegance of the X200 lies engineering designed for practicality.

Key specifications include:

Drive system : Hydraulic chain drive for smooth, steady operation

: Hydraulic chain drive for smooth, steady operation Rated speed : Up to 0.30 m/s

: Up to 0.30 m/s Rated load : 400 kg — comfortably carrying families and guests

: 400 kg — comfortably carrying families and guests Stops : Up to 4 stops per lift

: Up to 4 stops per lift Compact footprint : Pit as low as 100 mm, headroom only 2300 mm

: Pit as low as 100 mm, headroom only 2300 mm Indoor or outdoor installation: Flexibility for any type of home

By requiring minimal structural changes, the X200 is equally ideal for new builds and retrofits, eliminating the drama of heavy civil modifications.

Value Beyond Compare

Luxury often comes with a hefty price tag — but not with the X200. By streamlining distribution and eliminating middlemen, Elite Elevators delivers a world-class certified elevator at nearly half the price of comparable products in the market.

This means homeowners no longer have to choose between safety, style, or affordability. With the X200, they get all three.

As the company’s spokesperson puts it:

“The X200 is proof that safety and luxury don’t have to come at a premium. It’s not just about vertical travel — it’s about giving families confidence, comfort, and elegance in their own homes.”

A Legacy of Trust

Elite Elevators has become one of the most recognized names in luxury home mobility by consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation and safety. With:

500+ professionals worldwide

Installations across 4 countries

Multiple experience centers across India and abroad

The company continues to uphold its commitment to safety-first engineering, design excellence, and customer trust.

About Elite Elevators

Elite Elevators is a global leader in luxury home mobility solutions, with a presence in over multiple countries and a dedicated team of more than 2,000 professionals. For over a decade, the company has specialized exclusively in home elevators, setting benchmarks in safety, innovation, and design. Known as the world’s safest home elevators, Elite Elevators has transformed thousands of residences into connected, future-ready spaces.

Media Contact:

+91 93616 13131

enquiry@eliteelevators.com

www.eliteelevators.com