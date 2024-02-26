Exclusive Brand Partnerships: Raise the Game with AURUM Card

In the competitive world, what helps truly define a credit card as the ultimate status symbol are the partner privileges.

While the absolute volume of tie-ups remains crucial, the more significant factor is the quality and benefits that will eventually get translated to you, as the cardholder.

Notably, these perks should align with the preferences and lifestyle while offering the best value proposition with the customer experience that is unparalleled.

In this regard, SBI Card is known to have a large width of quality partnerships that ultimately enable you to gain significantly. Take, for instance, AURUM by SBI Card which checks all the boxes when it comes to possessing a coveted credit card that truly defines your signature style.

To begin with, as an invitation-only credit card, AURUM thrives on exclusivity. As a metallic card in matte black, AURUM empowers one to unlock a world of the finest experiences and exclusive privileges.

With a joining and annual membership fee of Rs 9,999 plus taxes—where the annual membership feeis reversed on annual spends of Rs 12 lakh—AURUM Card packs a punch (and a lot more).

MAKING A CUT ABOVE THE REST

While joining forces with premium partners in the industry, AURUM has been ultimately designed to elevate your experience.

For example, if you want an elevated airport experience, then the credit card makes a cut above the rest by offering it through DreamFolks Membership.

International Lounge Benefits: Whether you live out of a suitcase or remain an occasional traveler, with DreamFolks Membership you can enjoy unlimited access to 1,000-plus international airport lounges. Additionally, a complementary visit for a guest is offered once every quarter. In a way, those in your esteemed circle also gain from one of the most sought-after incentives. What’s more, all this is complementary.

Domestic Spa Benefits: Some well-deserved relaxation while waiting to board a flight is offered to travelers in the domestic sector in the form of complementary spa access at select airports every quarter within India. So, let travelling stress-free and in style become a habit.

Similarly, a bouquet of benefits is offered through an exclusive partnership with Visa, which includes:

Domestic Lounge Benefits: You are entitled to four complementary Domestic Airport Lounge visits per Out of that, add-on cardholders can avail up to two lounge visits per quarter.

Visa Infinite Privileges: You get access to exclusive offers across worldwide categories like lifestyle, dining, travel, entertainment, etc.

UPPING THE ANTE

When it comes to taking the refined experience a notch higher, AURUM remains simply unmatched through its privileged partnerships with names that are nothing short of industry game-changers.

For example, in an exclusive arrangement with BookMyShow, AURUM gives access to explore a world of big-screen blockbusters as you get four free movie tickets worth Rs 1,000 every month.

Similarly, indulge in luxurious experiences with a complementary one-year Club Marriott Membership, which includes:

Marriott Hotels across India: While acknowledging your unique presence, you are entitled to a slew of discounts, which could range up to 25% on dining at the restaurants, up to 20% on the best available room rates and up to 20% on spa facilities in select properties.

Marriott Hotels across the Asia-Pacific: Extending the whole experience to a global level, your stay at Marriott Hotels across the Asia-Pacific entitles you to up to 20% discount on dining at the restaurants and up to 20% discount on the weekend best available room rates. This way, let the world be your oyster.

RAISING THE BAR

In a way, AURUM sets new standards when it comes to redefining the exclusivity quotient. Apart from the above-mentioned offers, you are also entitled to a few more perks and privileges such as a one-year complementary digital subscription to Mint and The Wall Street Journal.

What’s more, your monthly spends also makes you entitled to get exclusive e-Gift vouchers from some trusted partners. For example, you get e-Gift vouchers worth Rs 18,000 from TATA CLiQ, offered in the form of Rs 1,500 monthly e-Gift voucher, applicable on reaching monthly spends of Rs 1 lakh every month.

At the same time, you get an e-Gift voucher worth Rs 5,000 from TATA CLiQ Luxury in case your annual spends touches Rs 5 lakh.

At the other end of the spectrum is an e-Gift voucher worth Rs 10,000 from TAJ Experiences and an Apple Premium Reseller Gift Card worth Rs 20,000 in case your annual spends reach Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively in a membership year.

ACING THE GAME