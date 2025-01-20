eYantra Ventures raises Rs. 15 Crore through preferential issue; eyes global expansion

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 17: eYantra Ventures Limited(BSE Code: 512099; eYantra) has completed fundraise of Rs.15 crore through preferential issue of equity shares, marking a pivotal step in its strategic growth journey. The capital will be used to scale operations and drive global expansion.

Key Highlights of the Preferential Issue:

Number of Shares : 1,87,500 equity shares

: 1,87,500 equity shares Issue Price : Rs 800 per share

: Rs 800 per share Total Capital Raised: Rs. 15 crore

“We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e., Friday, January 17th, 2025, has approved the allotment of 1,87,500 equity shares of the Company at an Issue Price of Rs. 800/- per share aggregating ₹15 crore through preferential allotment,” said the company in the exchange filing.

What does it mean for eYantra?

The funds raised through this preferential issue will be deployed in several key areas:

1. Healthcare Investments: The capital will support the recent acquisition of a 60% stake in Neuro and Spine Associates Private Limited. This strategic investment enhances eYantra’s presence in the healthcare sector, diversifying its portfolio and opening new revenue streams.

2. Scaling Branded Merchandising Solutions:eYantra plans to expand its branded merchandising solutions business, which is experiencing significant growth across India. These efforts aim to increase market penetration and revenue generation.

3. Global Expansion of IT/ITES business: Building on its established operations, eYantra has recently launched its software services business in Dubai and is preparing to enter the United States. These expansions are set to capitalize on the growing demand for innovative software solutions, positioning eYantra as a global player in this domain.

About eYantra Ventures Limited:

eYantra Ventures Limitedis a diversified enterprise with interests spanning across branded merchandising solutions, healthcare and IT/ITES. Committed to innovation and growth, the company's strategic initiatives and global expansion underline its dedication to creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

