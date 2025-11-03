Fintech Startup FOLO Launches to Help Indians Organize Their Net Worth

New Delhi [India], November 3: After years of fragmented financial tools, manual Excel sheets, and half-tracked assets, FOLO emerges with a bold promise:

“You’ll never track your money manually again.”

About FOLO

FOLO is India’s first Connected NetWorth App — a single tech layer that auto-syncs your financial life across banks, stocks, mutual funds, loans, insurance, retirement, and physical assets, while letting you securely share and transmit them to your loved ones.

It’s the product of a deep observation: Indians don’t lack wealth, they lack clarity.

The Problem: A Billion Spreadsheets and No Single Truth

Every Indian family is managing its wealth in chaos — dozens of apps, bank accounts, screenshots, and statements, none of them talking to each other.

FOLO turns that clutter into clarity.

Using secure APIs, FOLO pulls your entire financial footprint together in one tap and updates it in real time.

No Excel, no notes, no forgetting where you invested.

“Money exists in more diverse places than ever for every Indian — from mutual funds to real estate, digital assets, loans, crypto, insurance and more,” said Munmun Desai.

“Data on FOLO shows an individual has anywhere between 25–75 financial touchpoints.

But visibility remains fragmented. People don’t need more Excel or apps — they need understanding.

FOLO is one secure place for users to see where they stand, how they’re growing, and what truly drives their NetWorth.”

The Tech Behind the Calm

Behind FOLO’s minimalist interface sits serious infrastructure — built on encrypted, consent-based integrations with over 350+ credible and regulated data sources and financial institutions.

It’s zero manual input, bank-grade encrypted, and designed for trust.

“Personal finance apps are optimised for transactions, information or credit. FOLO is optimised for organisation and understanding — along with families.

We are building the operating system for personal NetWorth!” adds Vishal Purohit.

“Our goal is simple — to make people feel financially organised. When you see your wealth clearly, you make better choices.”

Sharing Made Secure — Because NetWorth Is a Family Story

One of FOLO’s standout innovations is Lync, a secure way to share and transmit your complete financial NetWorth with your loved ones — ensuring they’re always in the know and never left searching in an unfortunate moment.

FOLO also introduces Account Health Score, a proactive scanner that audits your financial accounts for missing nominees, incomplete KYCs, or mismatched personal details — the hidden cracks that often lead to lost assets.

With FOLO, you’re not just managing your NetWorth better — you’re ensuring your wealth is always organised, accessible, and never at risk of becoming part of India’s ₹2 lakh crore unclaimed challenge.

From Chaos to System — FOLO’s Vision for the Next Decade

A connected ecosystem where individuals, families, and advisors can operate on one transparent layer — organising, sharing, and transmitting wealth seamlessly.

The Launch

FOLO goes live on Product Hunt on November 5, with a small invite-only founder event on November 7, introducing FOLO 1.0 and its Co-Creator Community — a group of early users helping shape the product.

The company has already seen early traction of 60,000+ downloads in the last 60 days through word-of-mouth and is now opening access to the broader public.

About FOLO

FOLO is a Bengaluru-based fintech startup reimagining how individuals and families organise, understand, and share their wealth.

It automatically syncs your entire Net Worth across financial assets, physical assets, loans, credit cards, retirement funds, and more — with zero manual input.

FOLO is built on the mission to simplify your finances and help you truly know your worth.

Co Founders

Munmun Desai

Vishal Purohit

Tagline: Appreciate Your Worth

Launch: November 5, 2025