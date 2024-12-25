Goyal Salt Expands Its Product Portfolio With The Launch Of Goyal Black Salt

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 24: Goyal Salt Limited, leading FMCG player which specializes in salt, is delighted to announce the launch of its newest product, “Goyal Black Salt”, marking a significant addition to the company’s product portfolio.

Black salt, commonly known as "Kala Namak," is a versatile and health-conscious choice celebrated for its numerous benefits. It aids digestion by stimulating bile production, supports natural detoxification, and promotes skin health with its exfoliating properties. As a healthier alternative to regular salt, it may help to manage blood pressure due to its lower sodium content.

Additionally, black salt is traditionally used for respiratory relief, enhances hair health by reducing hair fall and encouraging growth, and supports balanced sugar levels for those managing diabetes. With this launch, Goyal Salt aims to reach health-conscious consumers, providing a wholesome and beneficial option to complement a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking on the new launch, Pramesh Goyal, Managing Director said, "We are delighted to introduce Goyal Black Salt to our expanding portfolio. This product is a reflection of our commitment to offering healthier and quality choices to our customers. Black salt is not just a seasoning; it’s a step toward holistic well-being. We are confident that this launch will strengthen our bond with health-conscious consumers and further solidify Goyal Salt as a trusted name in the market."

Goyal Salt produces premium industrial and edible salts which Includes Triple Refined Free Flow Iodized Salt, Industrial Salt, Double Fortified Salt, and Triple Refined Half Dry Salt. It has built a robust presence in North India with presence in Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. It is ambitiously eyeing a spot among the top 3 salt brands in India, as it continues to strengthen the brand in Western part of the country like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

India is currently the third largest salt producing country, a position that reflects its strong performance and growth potential. While, Goyal Salt has been focusing on increasing its production capacity, expanding its product portfolio with this new launch and market presence.