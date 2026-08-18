How Tanishq Ensures You Know Exactly What You're Paying For

Walk into two jewellery stores, and you might notice something familiar: what looks like the same design carries two different price tags. The gold weight seems identical, the design feels the same, and yet the final bill doesn’t quite match.

That’s where doubt creeps in. Is one overpriced? Is the other cutting corners?

The answer often lies in what the price is made of. Buyers are confused not because the pricing is hidden, but because it isn't always explained. Jewellery is built from a few components, and the final price reflects more than just the metal; it also includes craftsmanship, any gemstones, and applicable taxes. Without a clear breakdown, it's easy to wonder how that number came together.

This is where transparent pricing makes a difference. And brands like Tanishq bring this breakup to the forefront, so customers aren’t left decoding numbers at the counter.

The Building Blocks of a Jewellery Price

Here’s a look at the core factors that determine the final amount.

Metal Purity and Weight

Gold forms the base of most ornaments, but its true value becomes clear only when the metal is priced separately from everything else. A transparent pricing system keeps the net metal weight distinct from stones, lac, enamel, and other design elements, each of which is priced individually rather than being included in the gold value.

This is especially important for heavily embellished pieces that may appear heavier but contain less gold than they seem. Such clarity helps buyers understand the value of the piece and compare designs on equal terms.

Craftsmanship and Making Charges.

Making charges are often the most misunderstood part of jewellery pricing, largely because the term itself feels abstract. In reality, this is where the human effort behind the piece sits.

From intricate patterns to precise stone setting and finishing touches, much of what gives ornaments their character is shaped by hand, not machine. This level of craftsmanship naturally adds to the cost because it is time-intensive, skill-driven and difficult to replicate.

Stones Details and Setting

Stone prices should be listed separately from the gold, making it easier to understand the value of each component. Certifications further support this transparency by detailing the stone's key characteristics for easier verification and comparison.

From the house of Tata, brands like Tanishq follow this approach by providing a clear cost breakup, where gold is priced based on net weight and daily rates, making charges are shown separately, stone costs are listed individually and measured up to 3 decimal points, and taxes are disclosed upfront

How Brands Like Tanishq Ensure Transparency

Trust in a brand builds better when you can check it yourself rather than simply taking someone's word for it.

Hallmarking and Purity Checks

Guidance from brands like Tanishq helps customers identify key markers such as the BIS stamp, purity or fineness mark, and the HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) number, which can be matched across the piece, tag, and bill for consistency.

Alongside these visible markers, over 35 internal purity checks are carried out at different stages of production to ensure accuracy and consistency before the jewellery reaches the customer.

For in-store purchases and exchanges, Karatmeter checks add another layer of assurance by confirming purity on the spot, ensuring the cost reflects the actual metal content.

Diamond Certification and DXC

Each diamond piece is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity that records the 4Cs: carat, cut, colour, and clarity, and confirms natural origin, ensuring what is stated is what is actually delivered.

Only a small proportion of diamonds meet the required selection standards, and sourcing follows the Kimberley Process, a global certification system that ensures the stones are sourced responsibly and are not linked to conflict trade.

In select stores, Diamond Expertise Centres (DXC) bring verification closer to the customer experience, allowing key attributes of a precious stone to be examined beyond the certificate alone. The Diamond Caratmeter helps distinguish natural from synthetic diamonds. The Lightscope compares how stones reflect and return light to reveal differences in brilliance and sparkle. The Diamond Clarity Viewer allows closer inspection of inclusions, helping customers better understand clarity grades such as VS or VVS and assess them alongside certification.

As a result, diamond evaluation is more visible, structured, and easier to trust while purchasing.

Final Thoughts

At first glance, two pieces of jewellery can look almost identical. But once you understand what sits behind the price, the comparison changes and you're no longer judging value by appearance alone.

That is what makes transparent pricing so valuable. It doesn’t make every piece cost the same, but it clearly explains the difference. When each cost component is easy to understand, customers can spend less time questioning the price and more time choosing the ornament that suits them.