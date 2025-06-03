How to Save Money on Your Next Painting Project: Using Wall Putty Wisely

Painting your home can be expensive, but with smart planning and the right materials, you can cut costs without compromising on quality. One of the best ways to save money is by using wall putty effectively. Wall putty not only enhances the durability of your paint but also ensures a smooth, long-lasting finish, reducing the need for frequent repainting.

In this guide, we’ll share practical tips on how to use wall putty paint wisely to save money while maintaining excellent wall care.

Why Wall Putty is Essential for Cost-Effective Painting

Wall putty is a crucial base coat applied before painting. It fills cracks, smoothens uneven surfaces, and improves paint adhesion. Here’s how it helps you save money:

Reduces Paint Consumption – A smooth surface means less paint wastage.

– A smooth surface means less paint wastage. Prevents Frequent Repairs – Stronger walls mean fewer cracks and touch-ups.

– Stronger walls mean fewer cracks and touch-ups. Enhances Paint Longevity – Paint lasts longer on a well-prepared surface.

– Paint lasts longer on a well-prepared surface. Waterproofing Benefits – Using waterproofing wall putty protects against moisture damage, reducing maintenance costs.

Smart Ways to Save Money with Wall Putty

1. Choose the Right Type of Wall Putty

Not all wall putties are the same. Using a high-quality product like Birla Wallcare Putty ensures better coverage and durability, reducing long-term expenses.

For interior walls: Use a fine-finish putty for smoothness.

For exterior or damp areas: opt for waterproof wall putty to prevent moisture damage.

2. Proper Surface Preparation Fewer Repaints

A well-prepared wall ensures paint adheres better, reducing flaking and peeling.

Steps for proper preparation:

Remove old flaking paint and dust.

Fill cracks and holes with putty before the final coat.

Sand the surface for a smooth finish.

3. Apply Putty Correctly to Avoid Wastage

Many people use too much putty, leading to unnecessary costs.

Tips for efficient application:

Mix only the required amount to avoid drying waste.

Apply a thin, even layer (1-2 mm) using a trowel.

Let each coat dry fully before sanding or painting.

4. Use Primer Wisely

While some skip primer to save money, it actually helps in:

Improving putty adhesion.

Reducing paint consumption.

Ensuring uniform color.

Pro Tip: If budget is tight, use a primer + putty combo for better results.

5. Opt for Long-Lasting Waterproof Putty in Wet Areas

Bathrooms, kitchens, and exterior walls need waterproofing wall putty to prevent:

Dampness & mold growth.

Peeling paint.

Costly repairs later.

6. Buy Putty in Bulk for Large Projects

If you’re painting multiple rooms or an entire house, buying wall putty paint in bulk can save money.

Check coverage:

1 kg of putty covers ~12-15 sq. Ft. at two coats (depending on surface condition).

Calculate the required quantity to avoid excess purchase.

7. DIY Application vs Hiring Professionals

If you’re on a tight budget, applying putty yourself can save labor costs.

DIY Tips:

Watch tutorials for proper mixing and application.

Use good-quality tools (trowel, sandpaper, mixing paddle).

Start with a small section to practice.

However, for large or complex projects, hiring professionals ensures better results and avoids costly mistakes.

8. Regular Maintenance Extends Paint Life

After painting, simple wall care practices can prevent damage:

Clean stains gently.

Fix minor cracks early.

Avoid harsh scrubbing on painted walls.

This reduces the need for frequent repainting.

Common Mistakes That Increase Painting Costs

Skipping putty → Leads to uneven paint, more coats, and higher expenses.

→ Leads to uneven paint, more coats, and higher expenses. Using low-quality putty → Cracks easily, requiring frequent repairs.

→ Cracks easily, requiring frequent repairs. Applying putty on damp walls → Causes poor adhesion and peeling.

→ Causes poor adhesion and peeling. Not sanding properly → Results in rough surfaces and extra paint usage.

Why Birla Wallcare Putty is a Smart Investment

When you want quality + savings, Birla Wallcare Putty is the best choice because:

Superior Adhesion – Reduces paint peeling and flaking.

– Reduces paint peeling and flaking. Waterproof Variant Available – Ideal for kitchens, bathrooms & exteriors.

– Ideal for kitchens, bathrooms & exteriors. Smooth Finish – Minimizes paint wastage

– Minimizes paint wastage Long-Lasting Protection – Saves money on frequent repaints

– Saves money on frequent repaints Higher Coverage– 1.86-2.04 square meter/kg thus saving costs in the long run

Final Thoughts: Save Money Without Compromising Quality

By using wall putty paint wisely, you can:

Reduce paint consumption.

Extend the life of your painting job.

Avoid costly repairs from cracks and moisture damage.

Can save Elephant of Money at final product cost

Whether you’re a DIY enthusiast or hiring a professional, Birla Wallcare Putty ensures a flawless, budget-friendly finish.

