IIT Madras Incubation Cell Incubates Dtyle.AI- A Strong Validation for a Disruptive Vision AI Startup!

Chennai, India

Dtyle.AI, a rapidly emerging startup in the Vision AI space, is proud to announce that it has been officially incubated by the prestigious IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC). This milestone stands as a powerful validation of Dtyle.AI’s innovative approach to computer vision and AI-driven intelligence across industries.

Founded by Sasikumar Chandran, a visionary entrepreneur with over 18 years of professional experience, and Sathish Kumar Rajendran, a seasoned technologist and Co-Founder & CTO with 13 years of experience in building cutting-edge AI systems, Dtyle.AI is on a mission to redefine how visual data is captured, analyzed, and utilized in real-world applications.

The IITM Incubation Cell (IITMIC) is India’s leading deep-tech startup hub. It coordinates and leverages the synergies of various strands of excellence driving innovation and entrepreneurship at the Institute, consisting of cutting-edge research and industrial interactions. IITMIC supports visionary entrepreneurs in building successful deep-tech startups that disrupt industries and translate benefits to society at large.

With a strong founding team and a technically experienced core group, Dtyle.AI is poised to evolve into a pioneer in the Vision AI segment, offering solutions that address real-world challenges in Manufacturing, Maritime, Retail, Banking Security and beyond.

Sasikumar Chandran, Founder & CEO (Left) and Sathish Kumar Rajendran, Cofounder & CTO ( Right), Dtyle.Ai

“Being incubated by IIT Madras Incubation Cell is more than just a milestone — it’s a strong validation of our vision, technology, and the problem we’re solving,” said Sasikumar Chandran, Founder & CEO of Dtyle.AI. “With this backing, we’re now better positioned to scale globally and tackle critical pain points across industries at the root level.”

About Dtyle.AI Nuview Pvt Ltd

Dtyle.Ai is developing advanced Computer Vision and Deep Learning solutions for cross-industry applications. Their technology delivers real-time insights to enhance operational efficiency, automate processes, and drive data-led decision-making across sectors.