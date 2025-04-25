KAY CEE ENERGY & INFRA LIMITED Raises ₹2502.72 Lakhs in Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Kota, Rajasthan, April 24, 2025: KAY CEE ENERGY & INFRA LIMITED, a primarily engaged in the business of providing specialized services of construction and commissioning of power transmission and distribution system including overhead and underground lines, substation construction, automation etc. to various government authorities and private entities, has successfully raised ₹2502.72 Lakhs through its first-ever Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The QIP, launched on April 21, 2025, and closed on April 24, 2025, saw significant interest from both domestic and international investors, underscoring strong confidence in the company's strategic vision and market position.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited allocated 12,64,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of ₹198 per share. This pricing represents a discount of approximately 4.85% to the QIP floor price of ₹208.10 per share, as determined by SEBI regulations. The QIP was fully subscribed, reflecting the high demand and investor confidence in Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited growth strategy.

Key investors participating in this QIP include Hdfc Bank Limited, Niveshaay Hedgehogs Fund, Shine Star Build Cap Pvt Ltd, Moneywise Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., and Nine Alps Opportunity Fund, amongst others.

The proceeds from the QIP will be strategically deployed to accelerate Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited growth plans. These include funding working capital requirement for the expected rapid growth in the coming years.

Commenting on the fund raise, Mr. Lokendra Jain, Chairman and Managing Director said: "The overwhelming response to our QIP from both domestic and international investors is a testament to their trust in Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited vision and strategy. The successful completion of this QIP, marks a pivotal moment in our journey. The raised capital will fortify our working capital requirements and ensure to maintain robust growth momentum."

The Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to the QIP issue were GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited.

About Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited:

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited, founded in 2015, is primarily engaged in the business of providing specialized services of construction and commissioning of power transmission and distribution system including overhead and underground lines, substation construction, automation etc. to various government authorities and private entities. The service portfolio of our Company also includes the Operation and Maintenance of 132 kV Substations, Maintenance of substations up to 400 kV Level and Maintenance of EHV Lines up to 765 kV Level including deployment of Emergency Restoration System (ERS) for breakdown maintenance etc.

In addition to independently undertaking projects, Company have also entered into a collaboration with other engineering companies such as Jost Engineering Limited in industry to jointly bid and execute larger projects.

Disclaimer: The company KAY CEE ENERGY & INFRA LIMITED has issued this press release and it is paid for by them.The above release contains certain forward looking statements which could have an impact on the stock price of the listed companies involved. Readers are advised to do adequate independent research or consult a certified financial advisor before making an investment decision.Business Standard does not carry any responsibility or liability for any financial or material loss arising from the direct/indirect use of the information provided in this article.