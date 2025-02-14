Make in India or Made in India'? Industry Leaders Discuss India's Path as a Green Manufacturing Powerhouse

New Delhi, February 14, 2024 – As part of the landmark India Energy Week 2024, a one-of-its-kind four-day event, a high-impact panel discussion titled Make in India: Developing India’s Global Role as a Green Manufacturing Powerhouse took center stage. Esteemed dignitaries and industry leaders gathered to deliberate on India's journey towards becoming a formidable global manufacturing hub, addressing opportunities, challenges, and the imperative of innovation.

India’s Manufacturing Strength & The Need for a Robust Ecosystem

Vivek Bhatia, Managing Director and CEO, TKIL Industries, underscored India's historical prowess in power generation, stating, “India has always established a robust ecosystem in power generation. With a vast labor force and increasing global supply chain uncertainties, it is imperative to fortify the country’s manufacturing system to ensure resilience and competitiveness.”

The Call for a Transformational Manufacturing Landscape

Eric Vemer, President, AMIA, Chart Industries, emphasized the need for an evolved regulatory and infrastructure landscape, remarking, “Manufacturing has to be made sexy. The government must act as a facilitator rather than a regulator or gatekeeper. While India has great potential, regulatory hurdles and infrastructural challenges continue to stymie manufacturing progress.”

Strengthening Industry-Academia Collaboration & Skill Development

Amit Sharma, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd., highlighted key structural challenges, noting, “Eleven years into Make in India, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has performed well, yet foundational gaps persist. To accelerate an indigenous supply chain, competent labor is indispensable, which can only be achieved through focused skill development initiatives. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) approach in the energy sector should mirror the successes seen in other industries.”

India’s Road to Becoming a Global Supplier

Siddharth Gupta, Chief Executive, L&T Electrolysers Ltd., underscored the importance of innovation, stating, “For India to be a global market supplier, we must ensure quality, reliability, and efficiency. China serves as a vital case study, investing heavily in R&D to drive competitiveness. Addressing supply chain complexities and ensuring cost efficiency are critical to India’s manufacturing success.”

A Paradigm Shift: From ‘Made in India’ to ‘Made by India’

Rajnesh Trivedi, CEO, SFC Environmental Technologies, called for a mindset transformation, asserting, “We are focusing on changing the hardware but not the software. To truly lead in manufacturing, we need to think ‘Made by India’ and innovate for the world. European manufacturers once had a strong foothold in India, but they exited. It is now imperative to embrace ‘technology plus plus’—innovating beyond the standard and pushing boundaries in manufacturing.”

A Vision for the Future

Moderated by Brian Murphy, Partner and Head, APAC Energy and Natural Resources Practice, Bain & Company, the discussion concluded with a consensus on the need for collaborative efforts between the government, industry, and academia. By fostering innovation, skill development, and regulatory reforms, India is well-positioned to emerge as a global leader in sustainable manufacturing.

As India forges ahead with its green manufacturing agenda, the insights from this esteemed panel will serve as guiding principles for policymakers and industry stakeholders, ensuring a future marked by industrial resilience, technological advancement, and global leadership.