Marik Institute of NIMS University: Redefining the Future with Futuristic and Advanced Labs

In the age of intelligent machines, automation, and data-driven decision-making, the Marik Institute of Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Cybernetics at NIMS University is emerging as a game-changer. Positioned at the intersection of innovation and education, the institute is not just keeping pace with the digital revolution—it is leading it.

From industry-integrated labs to global research collaborations, the Marik Institute is redefining how India prepares its youth for the careers of tomorrow.

A Launchpad for the Next Generation of Tech Leaders

Inaugurated in collaboration with the Czech Institute of Informatics, Robotics and Cybernetics (CIIRC), Czech Technical University, Prague, and graced by H.E. Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, the Marik Institute is one of Asia’s most forward-thinking tech education hubs.

With academic programs in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, Cybernetics, and Data Science, the institute prepares students to become architects of tomorrow’s digital world.

Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar, Founder and Chancellor of NIMS University, states:

“We are not just teaching AI—we’re shaping the next generation of thinkers, builders, and leaders who will define its ethical and practical future.”

World-Class Labs That Power the Future

The true heart of the Marik Institute lies in its futuristic, state-of-the-art laboratories, which allow students to turn theory into real-world innovation:

Computing & AI Lab by NVIDIA – Powering deep learning and real-time analytics

– Powering deep learning and real-time analytics Robotics Lab by KUKA (Germany) – Training on advanced robotic arms used in global industries

– Training on advanced robotic arms used in global industries Automation Lab by Siemens (Germany) – Hands-on learning in industrial automation systems

– Hands-on learning in industrial automation systems Drone Technology Lab by Captics (Canada) – Empowering students in the booming drone-tech sector

– Empowering students in the booming drone-tech sector 500+ High-Performance Computing Systems – Ready for simulation, prototyping, and experimentation

– Ready for simulation, prototyping, and experimentation Innovation & Incubation Centre – Fueling start-ups, student-led projects, and ideathons

These labs are not just facilities—they are living, breathing ecosystems of innovation, placing Marik students at the cutting edge of global tech evolution.

A Global Network of Minds and Ideas

The institute thrives on international collaborations and academic partnerships that give students and researchers exposure to the best minds in the world.

Through its role as the Indo-Pacific-European Hub for Digital Partnerships (INPACE), Marik Institute is also a key player in the European Union’s “Trusted Digital Technologies for Sustainable Wellbeing” initiative.

AI-Con 2025, hosted by NIMS, marked another milestone—bringing together AI leaders from across the globe including:

H.E. Eliska Zigova, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India

Prof. Vladimír Mařík, CIIRC, CTU Prague

Dr. Samrat S. Kumar, EURAXESS India

Scientists from Japan, USA, Czech Republic, and India

Topics ranged from Human-Inspired Robotics to Responsible AI in Healthcare, and Smart City Testbeds—cementing Marik Institute’s role as a global thought leader.

Beyond Classrooms: Career-Focused, Globally Aligned

Marik’s programs are designed for impact. Students graduate with:

Real-world portfolios

Patent-ready prototypes

Globally recognized certifications

Internship experiences in Europe and North America (including CIIRC, Prague)

Exposure to workshops by Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Cisco leaders

The institute's emphasis on research-first culture, publications, and open-source innovation ensures students don't just learn—they create.

Backed by the Powerhouse of NIMS University

As part of NIMS University Rajasthan, one of India’s premier private universities, the Marik Institute benefits from an extensive academic ecosystem:

400+ programs across disciplines like Health Sciences, Engineering, Management, and Humanities

600+ industry tie-ups with giants like Microsoft, Intel, TCS, HP, IBM

One of India’s largest private hospitals with 1400+ beds for interdisciplinary health-tech research

A 250+ acre smart campus with world-class hostels, labs, classrooms, sports arenas, and sustainability centers

NIMS has also institutionalized its commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the “1 Mission, 1 Goal, 1 Month” initiative—integrating global responsibility into campus life.

Conclusion: The Future Begins Here

The Marik Institute at NIMS University is more than a place of learning—it's a vision for the future. It empowers students not just with skills, but with a purpose—to build, innovate, and lead the world into a smarter, more sustainable, and AI-driven future.

For students and researchers looking to be at the heart of the tech revolution, there is no better destination.

