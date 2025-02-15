Medino's: India's Hyperlocal 30-Minute Medicine Delivery & Healthcare Platform

Instant Medicine Delivery, 24/7 Doctor Consultations—Now Just a Tap Away

India’s healthcare landscape is undergoing a transformation, and Medino’s is at the forefront of this revolution. Imagine getting essential medicines delivered to your doorstep in just 30 minutes—or for free.

Launched in the second half of 2024, Medino’s is a hyperlocal pharmacy platform, blending the speed of quick commerce with the reliability of trusted pharmacy chains. More than just a delivery service, Medino’s ensures that every customer has access to 24/7 free doctor consultations, making healthcare faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever before.

What is Medino’s?

Medino’s is a tech-enabled, hyperlocal pharmacy network, offering:

30-minute or free medicine delivery

24/7 access to free doctor consultations

A vast selection of prescription and OTC medicines, wellness, and healthcare products

Currently operating 56 hybrid pharmacy stores, Medino’s has already established itself as a trusted name in Northern India—where organized pharmacy retail remains scarce. By combining a tech-driven approach with local pharmacy expertise, the company ensures fast, reliable, and affordable medicine delivery for millions.

The Medino’s Journey: From Taskar to Hyperlocal Quick-Delivery Player

The roots of Medino’s go back to 2020, when founder Prasoon Pal launched Taskar Healthcare Mall in Lucknow, just days before India’s COVID-19 lockdown. Taskar started as a hybrid brick-and-mortar healthcare hub, offering:

Pharmacy services

Free OPD consultations for subscribers

Lab testing through strategic partnerships

With the growing demand for faster medicine access, Taskar evolved into a quick-commerce model, leading to its rebranding as Medino’s in 2024. Today, Medino’s delivers 400+ daily quick-commerce orders, mainly from 10 stores in Lucknow, with an average order value (AOV) of ₹1000.

Why Medino’s is Changing the Game in Healthcare

Hyperlocal 30-Minute or Free Medicine Delivery

Medino’shyperlocal model ensures medicines are delivered within a 5-7 km radius, eliminating long pharmacy queues and unreliable delivery wait times.

24/7 Free Doctor Consultations

Need medical advice before purchasing medicines? Medino’s offers free teleconsultations with in-house doctors, ensuring every customer receives expert guidance before buying.

Hybrid Pharmacy Model (Offline + Online)

With 56 hybrid stores, Medino’sblends offline trust with online convenience, ensuring faster medicine fulfillment than traditional e-pharmacies.

Affordable & Reliable Healthcare

Unlike large e-pharmacy platforms that take hours (or days) to deliver, Medino’s ensures last-mile delivery in under 30 minutes, making quality healthcare available anytime, anywhere.

A New Era of Healthcare Convenience

With plans to expand from 56 to 450+ stores in the next 18 months, Medino’s is on a mission to make hyperlocal, instant medicine delivery the new standard in India.

“Need medicines in 30 minutes? Need to consult a doctor instantly?Try Medino’s today and experience the future of healthcare at your fingertips”