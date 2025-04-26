Mentalism and Intelligence: Revealing the Hidden Layer

The importance of human intelligence—our natural and developed capacity for observation, reasoning, and adaptation—has never been greater in a world being rapidly shaped by automation and artificial intelligence. But what if intelligence is a multi-layered structure that can be improved by drawing on deeper, frequently hidden cognitive reserves rather than merely being an innate quality or the result of education?

IQ, academic achievement, or computational abilities have historically been used to gauge intelligence. However, awareness—the capacity to notice, comprehend, and react to the world around oneself—is the fundamental component of intelligence. It is a life form's ability to identify trends, forecast results, and adjust to difficulties.

More intelligent species innovate more quickly, cooperate more strategically, and adapt more effectively.

Those who don't advance intellectually eventually become obsolete. Essentially, intelligence is evolution's ticket to survival, not merely a benefit.

Consciousness developed gradually alongside biological complexity rather than appearing fully formed. As consciousness advanced, intelligence developed, progressing from primitive neural circuits in early organisms to complex human cognition.

Species were able to internalise external patterns, simulate situations, and make strategic decisions as a result of the co-evolution of consciousness and intelligence. Humans are the pinnacle of this journey because of their capacity for introspection, emotion, and possibility-imagining.

A large portion of our brain activity occurs below the level of conscious thought, as modern science has recognised. It is possible to access and train this hidden layer of cognition, which contains implicit learning, instinct, and intuition. This is the point at which mentalism can be transformative.

Despite how it is portrayed in the media, mentalism is more than just entertainment. It is a discipline that exercises cognitive empathy, manipulates perception, and sharpens attention. When properly applied, mentalism shows how the subconscious can be taught to affect conscious awareness, resulting in more profound understanding, quicker problem-solving, and more astute judgement.

Brahmari Pranayama, a yogic breathing technique, and focus and concentration stand out among the many tools for cognitive enhancement. A stronger mind-body connection is made possible by brahmari, in particular, which calms the nervous system and enhances mental clarity.

The layered human intelligence, which is based on awareness, focus, and adaptability, will set tomorrow's leaders, thinkers, and creators apart in a time when machines may be able to replicate logic.

Kushagra Kumar is a data scientist, mentalist , and former child prodigy. He holds a Engineering degree in Computer Science and a masters from ISI Kolkata in applied statistics. An early winner of the NSS Gerald Space Settlement Contest (NASA, US), Kushagra blends mentalism with ancient cognitive practices to explore how intelligence and mentalism can reshape human potential in the AI era. He is available on instagram.