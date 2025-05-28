Nature Homes & Spaces Brings Green Building To The Forefront Of Residential Development

New Delhi [India], May 28: With growing urbanisation and rising climate concerns, green building is the need of the hour. Across India, the push for sustainable real estate is gaining momentum, and in Rajasthan, one developer is leading that shift from the ground up. Established in 2021, Nature Homes & Spaces is part of a new wave of real estate companies focused on environmentally responsible construction. With IGBC-certified buildings already in its portfolio, Nature Homes & Spaces is positioning itself as a committed player in the green housing space where it is combining sustainability, livability, and long-term value.

IGBC Certification is more than a label

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) certification has become the gold standard for sustainable construction in India. It reflects a project’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint, conserving natural resources, and promoting occupant health.

Nature Homes & Spaces integrates these principles deeply into its development process. Its certified projects, Nature Amaltas and Nature Gulmohar are designed with sustainability in mind and will be an IGBC-certified green building. The development offers airy, sunlit spaces with wide balconies and sweeping 180-degree views—blending comfort with environmental sensitivity.

The project incorporates energy-saving design principles throughout, ensuring a responsible living experience that minimizes dependence on artificial lighting and cooling systems.

The development focuses on long-term ecological balance. Rainwater harvesting systems have been built to recharge the groundwater table, while solid waste management protocols support segregation and composting. Topsoil is carefully conserved during site preparation, and reflective glass is used to regulate indoor temperatures more efficiently. In common areas, solar energy is utilised alongside energy-efficient LED lighting—lowering maintenance costs while reducing the overall carbon footprint. More than 70 percent of the site is dedicated to green and open spaces, providing natural cooling and encouraging biodiversity.

Every element is designed to create homes that not only meet today’s needs but also preserve tomorrow’s resources.

Designed for a healthier life

Nature Homes & Spaces approach goes beyond checklists. Its developments are built with the end-user in mind with spacious layouts, ample natural light, and clean air circulation are key aspects of its planning. The focus is on reducing reliance on artificial systems and reconnecting people with open spaces and nature within a city setting.

“Green buildings are often seen as niche or luxury, but we believe they must become the standard,” says Atul Arora, CEO of Nature Homes & Spaces. “Our projects are proof that sustainability can be seamlessly built into everyday living — without compromising on comfort or aesthetics.”

Growing market, growing responsibility

With a new generation of homebuyers becoming more environment-conscious, the demand for sustainable homes is expected to rise sharply. Real estate developers are now being evaluated not just on square footage and finishes, but on their values and future-readiness.

By investing in IGBC-certified projects and sustainable technologies from the outset, the real estate developer is setting a precedent in the Jaipur region. Its developments are proof that responsible building is not a limitation, but a competitive advantage.

Green Building is the future of real estate

As India marches toward its climate goals and urban centres continue to expand, the onus is on real estate developers to lead with responsibility. Nature Homes & Spaces' early investment in green building, coupled with a focus on thoughtful design, positions it as a future-forward developer in an industry ready for change.

In a sector where differentiation often comes from branding or amenities, Nature Homes & Spaces stands apart by letting its buildings speak for themselves — clean, green, and built to last.