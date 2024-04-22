Nexon or Venue? Key Differences Explained to Help You Pick the Best Compact SUV

In the compact SUV market, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue stand out as strong competitors. They have their own special features and qualities that are valued by customers alike. Now, we will explore the main differences between these two vehicles to assist you in making a well-thought-out decision.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon facelift presents a brand new exterior design, with sleek LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, and fog lamps on a beefy bumper. The front look gives off a futuristic feel that distinguishes it from its past models.

The new Nexon has new alloy wheels that look very good - especially the 16-inch ones cut in a diamond shape. This update makes this SUV feel even more luxurious and attractive overall.

Interior and Features

Inside, the Nexon facelift gets a big renovation, showing off a tidy-looking dashboard with horizontal lines, slim AC vents, and a floating touchscreen infotainment system. It's important to mention that the fresh flat-bottom two-spoke steering wheel—featuring a backlit Tata logo—gives this cabin a touch of elegance.

The Nexon is very comfortable, with ventilated front seats in top-spec models to make sure everybody enjoys the trip. It has cruise control and automatic headlamps along with wipers and a big touchscreen infotainment system.

Engine and Transmission

In Nexon, we have two options for engines: one is petrol, and another is diesel. The first type uses a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine, while the second type has a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine inside it. Both these motors can be paired with either a six-speed manual or automated manual transmission (AMT) system for smooth gear changes on the road. The petrol engine also comes in two types: a 7-speed DCA and a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mileage, Ground Clearance, and Dimensions

The Nexon's fuel efficiency is quite good, offering numbers that range from 17.01 km/l to 24.08 km/l based on the variant and transmission used. It has a ground clearance of 208 mm and can accommodate up to 382 litres in its boot space. This car provides sufficient room for passengers as well as luggage. The length, width, and height of Nexon are all set at 3,995 mm, 1,804 mm, and 1,620mm, respectively, which makes it spacious enough for everyone inside.

Safety

Nexon has achieved a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP crash tests. Standard safety features include six airbags in the front, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, reverse parking sensors, plus hill-hold control. This makes sure that both drivers or passengers on board feel secure.

Hyundai Venue

The exterior look of Hyundai Venue is very nice. It has got small but important changes in the latest version. The new front grille, split headlamp arrangement, and tough body cladding make it appear sporty.

Interior and Features

The Venue has a high-quality dual-color interior. It is adorned with chrome touches, giving it an elegant and comfortable setting. The Venue’s cabin is nicely arranged, providing good space for storage. It also has many features, like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Engine and Transmission

Three engine options are available, consisting of a 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1-liter turbocharged petrol engine. The Venue offers various transmission choices, from manual to automatic, which guarantee smoothness and efficiency in the driving experience.

Performance

The Venue does a good job, especially with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine giving great acceleration and the diesel engine having strong torque output. Hyundai has made powertrain options that emphasise efficiency and dynamic driving experience.

Mileage

The compact SUV provides very good fuel efficiency for all its engine types, giving a mileage that ranges from 17 km/l to 22 km/l. This makes it more economical in terms of fuel use when driving around cities or going on long trips.

Ground Clearance and Dimensions

The Venue, with 195 mm of ground clearance, is good for driving on different types of roads and city places. Its compact size helps it move easily while still having enough room for people and things inside.

Safety

To ensure risk-free travel, the Venue is fitted with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), TPMS, hill-hold assist as well as a rear parking assist camera. This brings an added sense of safety for those inside it.