Northern Ireland, Your Gateway to European Success

For Indian businesses with ambitious plans to expand globally, Northern Ireland presents unmatched advantages. It boasts a strategic location,offering unique tariff-free market access to both Great Britain (GB) and the European Union (EU). The region has strong tech and manufacturing sectors, a cost-effective and business-friendly environment, and a thriving innovation ecosystem supported by a talented and skilled workforce. If your goal is sustainable growth, identifying partners, and unlocking new markets, Northern Ireland provides an ideal platform for success.

Seamless access to two major markets

Following the UK’s exit from the EU, Northern Ireland presents a distinctive and significant advantage: tariff-free trade with GB and the EU. This seamless market connectivity enables companies to bypass customs declarations or non-tariff barriers, manufacture products using EU inputs without having to ‘import’ them, and benefit from international trade agreements signed by the UK government, giving them a smooth path to two of the largest markets in the world.

With its unique position, Northern Ireland offers businesses the opportunity to recalibrate their supply chains and expand their customer base. Its expertise in designing, developing, and selling products across key industries like life and health sciences, aerospace, heavy machinery, chemicals, consumer goods, and agri-food further enhances its attractiveness. With the ambition to become one of the world’s elite, small advanced economies,Northern Ireland is not only an attractive destination for investment but also a strategic launchpad for companies looking to expand their operations globally and serves as a pioneering centre of innovation.

An empowering centre for technology innovation and business growth

Northern Ireland has a proven track record in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), with over 1,500 international companies and service providers establishing operations in the region. The business-friendly environment, characterized by operating costs that are up to 30% lower than those in other locations in the UK and Europe, along with a corporate tax rate of 25%, has encouraged 64% of new investors to reinvest, demonstrating their trust and confidence in Northern Ireland's ecosystem.

Belfast has been ranked 2nd in the UK in fDi Intelligence's 'Tech Cities of the Future' report and is recognised as Europe’s leading destination for new software development projects. Northern Ireland boasts one of the fastest-growing tech sectors in the UK, securing its position among the top destinations for innovation and investment. Notable international companies that have successfully established operations in the region include Allstate, which has become Northern Ireland's largest IT employer with over 2,400 employees, and Citi Group, which has established a technology centre that provides professional services across 21 distinct functions, including markets, legal, risk, human resources, operations, and technology.

Local companies such as Kairos, Pitchbooking, and STATSports are also making significant strides on the global stage by delivering leading solutions to sports clubs worldwide. STATSports products are utilised by elite sports teams, including those in the International, Premier League, and UEFA Champions League soccer leagues, as well as the Indian National Cricket Team, they provide players with a comprehensive set of data through the most advanced athlete monitoring device, measuring hundreds of physical metrics including distance, speed, acceleration, deceleration, high-speed running, and dynamic stress load.

Additionally, companies like Salt Communications, B-Secur, Metacompliance, Ampliphae, Ansec IA, and LoughTec are developing a range of digital technologies aimed at delivering economic, social, and environmental benefits for citizens in the UK and worldwide. Expertise across a wide range of industries

Northern Ireland's advanced manufacturing and engineering expertise is a source of local pride and also has global recognition. The region has a strong engineering heritage with 60 years of leading the world in Mobile Bulk Materials Processing equipment and strengths across many industries, including Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Construction, Materials handling, Cleantech, and the Green Economy.

Moreover, Northern Ireland holds approximately 50% of the business and first-class seating market share, and every Airbus wing includes components manufactured here. Additionally, Wrightbus made a groundbreaking debut by introducing the world's first hydrogen-powered double-deck bus.

The region is a prominent global hub for professional and legal services investment, with the 'Big 4' accountancy firms establishing their delivery centres in Belfast to provide client-facing services. Additionally, Belfast has been recognised as one of the top 10 emerging legal tech scenes worldwide.

Northern Ireland is a vibrant hub for the gaming and media industries, known for its exceptional talent and state-of-the-art technology. The region fosters collaboration with global clients in areas like animation and interactive content, supported by local universities and colleges. Its reputation as a film and television production centre has grown, highlighted by iconic projects such as HBO's Game of Thrones and other productions from Netflix, Sony, and Disney.

Innovative research and global excellence

Northern Ireland is home to a highly educated, innovative, and results-driven workforce, thanks to our two world-leading universities. Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) and Ulster University (UU) have an extensive network of further education colleges that provide excellent academic and vocational training.

Both universities are internationally recognised for their high-quality, research-led education, which focuses on innovation and entrepreneurship. They have a long history of being research partners with governments and businesses and creating graduates with skills, competency, and acumen in business-relevant areas.

QUB is over 175 years old and a member of the Russell Group of 24 leading UK research-intensive universities. It is ranked in the top 140 in the world for graduate prospects, the number one university in the UK for commercialising research, and joint first in the UK for research intensity.

UU is Northern Ireland’s largest university. It has 19 active spin-out companies, a collective turnover in excess of £50 million, and over 700 staff.

Thesix further education colleges developing a comprehensive portfolio of academic and vocational courses, including A-Levels, foundation degrees, apprenticeships, and higher-level apprenticeships.

Conclusion: A Strategic Decision

For Indian companies seeking growth, innovation, world-class products, and market expansion, Northern Ireland presents numerous advantages. Its strategic location, comprehensive market access, cost-effective operations, cutting-edge research and development, diverse industry strengths, and a talented, hardworking workforce make Northern Ireland an ideal destination for international business expansion. As the region continues to establish itself as a global business hub, Indian investors should take advantage of this opportunity to establish a presence in Northern Ireland, which serves as a gateway to Europe’s vast market potential.