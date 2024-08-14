Orris Group: Pioneering Modernization and Customer-Centric Development in NCR

Since its incorporation in 2006, Orris Group has emerged as a leading force in the real estate sector, known for its unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. It is known for its customer-focused approach, which emphasises open communication, transparency, and integrity, creating a positive experience for clients and fostering a loyal customer base. Orris Group's portfolio, spanning residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects, speaks about its ability to anticipate and meet evolving urban needs. With over 7 million square feet of exceptional living and working spaces delivered in NCR, particularly in Gurugram, and an additional 20 million square feet under construction, Orris Group is reshaping the urban landscape.

One of its renowned projects is Orris Aster Court. A mid-rise residential project in sector 85 Gurugram, Orris Aster Court exemplifies the company's commitment to deliver spacious homes in comparison to the competitors offering homes in similar unit sizes. Also, the project integrates open green spaces, social areas, and sustainable infrastructure, enhancing the quality of life for its residents while positively impacting the environment.

"Choosing Orris Aster Court was one of the best decisions we made. The strategic location of our home, along with the eco-friendly environment, makes it a perfect place for our family. The team at Orris has been incredibly supportive throughout the entire process," says aresident of Orris Aster Court.

Orris Group's projects offer strategic connectivity to key destinations, such as Dwarka Expressway, NH8, and the IGI Airport. Proximity to essential amenities, including schools, hospitals, malls, and recreational facilities, ensures a balanced and convenient lifestyle for residents. This focus on prime locations has solidified Orris Group's reputation as the go-to developer in NCR, attracting homebuyers and investors alike.

The company's latest project, Orris Gateway, is one of the best Commercial SCOPlotted development in the region, located bang on NH8.With its proximity to 50,000+ families in the vicinity, Orris Gateway is set to become the next hotspot of Gurugram.

"The quality and timely execution of the entire development at Orris Gateway exceeded our expectations. Orris Group's professional approach and dedication to customer satisfaction are truly commendable. The strategic location and a promising catchment make it a perfect investment," says aninvestor ofOrris Gateway

Orris Group's dedication to fulfil its promises is evident in its approach to challenges. The company took the challenge of completing a JV projectin Gurugram, despite the bankruptcy of a partner, showcases the company's unwavering commitment to its customers. This determination to deliver on promises has earned Orris Group a loyal customer base and numerous accolades, including the Iconic Visionary Real Estate Developer and Most Admired Real Estate Developer awards in recent years.

With a robust pipeline of projects and a steadfast commitment to innovation, Orris Group is poised to continue shaping the future of urban development in NCR. The company's vision is clear: to create sustainable, innovative, and high-quality living spaces that enhance the urban experience. Besides, the company's focus on strategic locations, customer-centric designs, and sustainable practices has made it a transformative force in the real estate landscape of Delhi NCR.