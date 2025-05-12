PhonePe Unveils its Made in India SmartSpeaker

PhonePe, recently announced the launch of its next-gen SmartSpeaker, an upgraded version, designed to meet the evolving business needs of merchants. Built on the foundation of the original SmartSpeaker, the next-gen version is Made in India. The latest upgrade retains the popular features of its predecessor while introducing significant enhancements.

Speaking on the launch, Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Chief Business Officer of Merchant Business at PhonePe, stated, "We are excited to introduce our next-generation SmartSpeakers, which are Made in India. Manufacturing these devices locally allows greater flexibility in adapting products to the specific needs and preferences of our merchants. With these SmartSpeakers, we are not only driving financial inclusion for merchants nationwide, especially in underserved areas, but also fostering domestic innovation and ensuring that Indian manufacturers become integral participants in the country's digital transformation."

PhonePe launched its SmartSpeaker in 2022, providing offline merchants with a reliable and convenient payment solution featuring voice notifications. Available in 21 language variants, the SmartSpeaker includes a celebrity voice feature with leading Indian actors. The real-time audio alerts for successful payments reduce merchants' dependency on checking SMS or app notifications, allowing them to focus on their business without constantly monitoring their phones for payment updates.

The new "Made in India" SmartSpeaker retains all the popular features of the previous one and comes with notable enhancements in connectivity and power efficiency. It utilizes a 4G network for faster speed and higher network reliability. The latest version gets completely charged in approximately 75 minutes. The device also has an extended battery life, exceeding seven days of standby period. Additionally, it includes great audio clarity even in the noisiest of environments, and a compact form factor allowing merchants to use it even in the most congested counter spaces.