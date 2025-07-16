Renew Third Party Bike Insurance Online in Minutes

Owning a two-wheeler gives you more than just mobility; it gives you the freedom to travel on your own terms. But with this freedom comes responsibility. One of the most important things you need to do as a bike owner is to keep your insurance active and up to date. In India, a third-party bike insurance policy is not only important, but it’s also legally mandatory. If your current policy is about to expire, don’t wait till the last minute. Renewing your bike insurance on time ensures you stay protected and avoid legal penalties. What Is Third-Party Bike Insurance? Third-party bike cover protects you from legal or financial liability if your bike causes injury or property damage to others. While it doesn’t cover your own bike, it’s mandatory under Indian law and helps you stay safe, responsible, and legally compliant.

For instance, if you hit someone’s car or injure a pedestrian, this insurance covers their loss or medical bills.

Why Timely Renewal Is Important?

Many people delay renewing their bike insurance, thinking, “I’ll do it next week.” But even a small delay can cause major issues. Once your policy expires, your bike isn’t covered, and riding without insurance can lead to legal trouble. If an accident happens during this gap, you’ll have to bear all costs yourself.

That is why it is so important to complete two wheeler insurance renewal online, especially third-party cover, before it expires. The good news is that you can now renew your policy in minutes, without any paperwork.

How to Renew Third-Party Bike Insurance Online?

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how you can renew your insurance quickly:

Visit your insurer’s website and go to the two-wheeler insurance section.

Select third-party cover and enter your bike and personal details.

Review coverage, premium, and add-ons.

Click on renew and choose a payment method.

Get your policy instantly via email.

What Does Third-Party Bike Insurance Cover?

This policy is designed to help you when your bike causes damage to others. Here's what’s typically covered:

Bodily Injury, disability or death of a third party

Damage to third-party property or vehicle

Legal expenses related to third-party claims

Personal accident cover for the owner-driver

What’s Not Covered?

Let’s understand what factors a third-party insurance does not cover:

Damage to your own bike

Theft or total loss of your vehicle

Fire or natural disasters

Injuries to the bike owner (unless covered under a personal accident add-on)

Accidents caused while riding under the influence or without a valid licence

Use of the bike for racing or commercial purposes

If you need protection for your own bike, consider switching to a comprehensive policy at renewal.

How to Calculate the Premiums of Third Party Cover?

The cost of your third-party cover depends mostly on your bike’s engine capacity. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) sets these rates.

Here are the latest standard annual premium rates:

Engine Capacity Annual Premium Up to 75 CC ₹538 75 CC – 150 CC ₹714 150 CC – 350 CC ₹1,366 Above 350 CC ₹2,804

For example, if you own a 125cc bike, your third-party cover for the year will cost ₹714.

And if you're buying a brand-new bike, remember: a 5-year third-party insurance is mandatory. The cost for that is also fixed based on your engine capacity, so no surprises there either!

Compensation Offered in Case of Accidents

Nature of Injury Compensation % Death 100% Loss of both eyes or two limbs 100% Loss of one eye or one limb 50% Permanent or total disability 100% Actual claim amounts may vary depending on legal judgment and policy terms. Here’s a quick look at the standard compensation allowed under third-party insurance policies:

Why Renewing Online is a Smart Choice?

Renewing bike insurance online offers:

Quick policy quotes and easy comparisons

Instant confirmation without paperwork

Secure digital payments

No queues or delays

Instant policy documents via email and WhatsApp

Final Thoughts