Repainting a Vehicle: Does It Affect Safety, Performance or Resale Value? Cars24's Head of Quality & Refurb Explains

For many pre-owned vehicle shoppers, discovering refinished panels often triggers immediate concern. Questions around accident history, hidden issues, or reduced resale value quickly come to mind. However, according to Head of Quality and Refurbishment at Cars24 India, this concern is often based more on perception than reality.

“Refurbishing by itself is not a red flag,” he explains. “What really matters is whether the work is cosmetic or linked to deeper issues, how thoroughly the vehicle has been evaluated, and whether that information is transparently shared.”

Cosmetic Refurbishing Is Common

In everyday driving conditions -especially in crowded urban environments -minor scratches, dents, and bumper scuffs are almost unavoidable. Internal refurbishment data shows that nearly 60% of owners opt for touch-ups on at least one panel within the first year, while around 35% address two panels within the first few years.

In most cases, these fixes are purely surface-level and are done to maintain appearance rather than address any functional concern.

“Such corrections do not impact engine performance, drivetrain reliability, or overall safety,” he notes. “The concern arises because many people associate refurbishing with accidents, mainly due to limited visibility into evaluation reports or service history.”

This lack of clarity highlights the need for structured and transparent evaluation systems that can distinguish between minor touch-ups and serious underlying issues.

Impact on Resale Value

One of the biggest concerns for consumers is whether refurbishing reduces resale value. In reality, pricing is influenced far more by factors such as mechanical condition, accident history, structural integrity, and documented service records.

Minor surface-level work, when properly disclosed and not linked to deeper concerns, typically has only a limited impact on value.

“The bigger issue is undisclosed major repair work,” he explains. “Transparency plays a critical role in protecting resale value because it removes uncertainty for the next owner.”

When all details are clearly documented, it builds trust and ensures smoother transactions in the future.

Why Evaluation Accuracy Matters

In the digital marketplace, trust depends heavily on whether the actual condition matches the description provided. To ensure consistency, Cars24 follows a structured refurbishment framework.

This includes digital paint thickness measurement, checks for accident history, OBD-based diagnostics, suspension and brake evaluation, and workmanship quality audits. Each vehicle undergoes over 300 quality checkpoints and more than 10 hours of assessment.

Importantly, surface-level fixes are documented separately from deeper findings to avoid confusion.

“A panel is never judged in isolation,” he says. “It is evaluated alongside mechanical diagnostics to provide a complete picture and reduce subjectivity.”

Internal data suggests that about 95% of refinished panels are purely cosmetic, while only 5% are linked to more serious repair disclosures. Additionally, all such details are recorded before listing, ensuring transparency for potential customers.

First-Time Buyers and Perception Gaps

Interestingly, nearly 70% of people entering this market are purchasing for the first time. For them, refurbishing can feel like a warning sign, often being directly associated with safety risks—even when no such risk exists.

“This is where transparency becomes essential,” he explains. “Surface-level corrections should be clearly disclosed, while mechanical health should be documented separately.”

By presenting this information in a structured manner, confusion is reduced and decision-making becomes more informed and confident.

Post-Purchase Assurance

Another key concern in this segment is uncertainty after purchase. What if something was missed during evaluation? What if an issue arises shortly after delivery?

“A worry-free experience isn’t about claiming that nothing will go wrong,” he says. “It’s about having systems in place to address concerns effectively.”

To provide this assurance, Cars24 offers defined return windows, warranty-backed protection plans, and early ownership support in eligible cases.

Internal data shows that return rates within the policy window are around 2.5%, while over 80% of early concerns are resolved within three days.

“When there is a structured support system in place, refurbishing becomes a contextual detail rather than an emotional trigger,” he adds. “Confidence comes from safeguards, not just promises.”

What Should You Focus On Instead?

Rather than focusing solely on refinished panels, experts recommend evaluating broader and more meaningful factors. These include frame assessment results, engine and transmission health, service history, transparency in disclosures, and the availability of post-purchase protection.

In pre-owned vehicles, perfection is unrealistic. What truly matters is verified mechanical integrity, clear disclosures, and reliable support after delivery.