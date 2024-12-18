Rhetan TMT Ltd: Pioneering Steel Manufacturing and Sustainability

Founded in 1984, Rhetan TMT Ltd has emerged as a cornerstone in India’s steel manufacturing industry, producing high-quality Thermo-Mechanically Treated (TMT) bars and mild steel round bars. Renowned for their strength, durability, and adherence to ISI standards, Rhetan TMT products have become essential in building homes, bridges, dams, and high-rise structures.

Headquartered in Gujarat, the company operates a fully mechanized rolling mill with a production capacity of 45,000 MT per annum, reflecting a steadfast commitment to operational excellence and innovation.

Rhetan TMT Ltd has gained significant traction in the stock market. With its share price currently at ₹21.70, the company has recorded a remarkable 178% growth over the past year. The success of its IPO funded strategic projects, including expanding its production capacity.

In May 2024, the company transitioned from the BSE SME Platform to the BSE Main Board, a milestone that underscores its financial stability and growing market prominence.

Reaffirming its commitment to sustainability, Rhetan TMT has announced the establishment of a 2 MW solar power plant at a newly leased site in Banaskatha, Gujarat. This project will supply renewable energy to its Kadi factory, significantly lowering energy costs and reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

Project Details

Purpose: To generate solar energy for factory operations.

Approvals Secured:

Provisional clearance from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA).

Connectivity application with Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).

Timeline:

GETCO approval is expected by mid-January 2025.

The project is anticipated to be fully operational by April-May 2025.

Initially facing delays at the original site, Rhetan TMT swiftly adapted by securing the Banaskatha location. This resilience highlights the company’s determination to meet its sustainability goals and strengthen its eco-friendly practices.

What Sets Rhetan TMT Apart?

High-Quality Products

TMT Bars: Known for their strength, ductility, and earthquake resistance, these bars are vital for infrastructure projects.

Round Bars: Adhering to international standards, these are indispensable in engineering and forging.

Four Decades of Expertise

With over 40 years in the steel industry, Rhetan TMT is synonymous with quality and reliability.

Commitment to Growth

Recent expansions, including boosting production capacity at the Kadi plant, underscore the company’s dedication to scaling operations and meeting growing market demands.

Rhetan TMT Ltd is not just shaping the future of steel manufacturing but also championing sustainable business practices. The solar power initiative is a bold step towards balancing industrial growth with environmental stewardship.

By embracing innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, Rhetan TMT continues to lead by example, paving the way for a greener and stronger future for the steel industry.

