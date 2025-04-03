RRP Electronics first Semiconductor company to export packaged semiconductors under Government of India's Semiconductor Mission

Mumbai, 2nd April, 2025: RRP Electronics Ltd, Maharashtra’s first state approved Semiconductor plant exported their first consignment allocated for their European customer. The estimated values are Rs. 6.51 crore, primarily focused on ASICS based technologies. RRP Electronics Ltd has a fully established Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and testing (OSAT) and continues its expansion initiatives under the Rs. 12035 crore State approved phase-I plan. The first mover advantage lies now with RRP, as the Proof of Concept has now been established and there will be a further enhancement in the offerings by virtue of their tie up with AMB Taiwan. The team expected to arrive in the second week of April will complete the Proof of concept for SIM card modules, to tap the immediate opportunities knocking at their door. This will be in addition to the IGBT and MOSFETS products that they propose to build under RRP Electronics umbrella. With the expansion going on in full swing RRP Electronics in parallel have also initiated the set-up of the Deca technologies advanced packaging foundry to produce parts for Apple iPhone and the OHT facility to qualify for business from a multinational through Deca Technologies, USA. With Boundaries unlimited, RRP Electronics also have commenced their journey in the Analog devices with direct opportunities from Automotive sector, wherein this entire expansion will create multiple job opportunities, making the state proud and Nation flourish under Make in India.

