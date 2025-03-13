Sayan Chakraborty's Signtific India Hits ₹100 Crore in First Year, Gears Up for IPO

India, 12th March, 2025: Signtific India, a crystal startup is amassing attention for its high-quality crystals and jewels. With a unique vision and a passionate connection with healing, Sayan Chakraborty’s enigmatic introduction to the world of crystals was inspired by his grandfather.

With over four generations of expertise in healing, Sayan’s vision was simple: To capture India’s rich heritage into a collection of exquisitely crafted jewels and present its artistic originality to the world.

With an introduction to the world of crystal-infused jewelry, Signtific India is now stepping into its luxury segment with its latest venture—Yuug. As the high-end extension of Signtific India, Yuug blends luxury, purpose, and India’s rich collection into exquisitely crafted silver jewelry and rings. These statement pieces are curated by the most skilled artisans in the country, and they do not compromise on quality.

This move marks a strategic expansion and elevates its position from fashionable bracelets to luxury jewelry that appeals to a premium clientele. They have incorporated traditional Indian craftsmanship into luxury designs that appeal to modern and culturally rooted customers.

The excitement around Signtific India's rapid growth is evident in the response from investors. With plans to expand into 12 international markets and the highly anticipated launch of YUUG, financial projections suggest that the company’s annual revenue could soar to ₹300 crores within the next two years.

These ambitious yet well-founded expectations have fueled discussions about Signtific India’s potential IPO–a move that would solidify its position as a dominant player.

This public offering could unlock significant value for stakeholders and investors.

With YUUG set to go live within the next two months, the anticipation around Signtific India’s evolution into a luxury powerhouse continues to build.